Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The DCI arrested 10 suspects during the crackdown on Tuesday which came after a series of complaints from motorists plying the route/FILE

FUEL ADULTERATION

Detectives uncover 27,000 litres of adulterated fuel in Lungalunga

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have seized at least 25,800 litres of adulterated diesel and 1,300 litres of petrol following an operation at a siphoning den within Nairobi’s Lungalunga area.

The DCI arrested 10 suspects during the crackdown on Tuesday which came after a series of complaints from motorists plying the route.

“The seizure and subsequent arrest of the suspects followed numerous complaints from motorists operating within Makadara sub-county regarding counterfeiting and distribution of adulterated fuel,” said the DCI.

The DCI further impounded four lorries, a pick up, siphoning materials, five generators, 108 drums and several 20 liter jerrycans when they raided a warehouse located along Rangwe road.

The agents detained the motor vehicles at the Lungalunga Police Station and secured the exhibits pending arraignment of the suspects at the Makadara Law Courts.

The sale of adulterated fuel has been on the rise in Kenya causing massive revenue losses in the country.

In June 2020, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Body (EPRA) released a list of service stations involved in  selling adulterated fuel.

In a public notice dated June 30, EPRA stated that it had found eleven stations that were either selling diluted fuel or fuel meant for export over a period of three months from April to June 2021.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The regulator conducted the investigation in a total of 1,237 sites where 99 per cent were found to be compliant but 11 stations were non-compliant.

Adulterated fuel is one in which an inferior quality petroleum product has been added thereby contaminating and weakening it. The adulteration process mainly involves adding kerosene or diesel to petrol, with kerosene being the main adulterant due to its relatively low price.

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

DCI agents arrest suspected drug peddler in Kayole, recover heroin pellets

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have recovered pellets believed to contain heroin from a 42-year-old suspected drug trafficker in...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Man arrested in Baringo after neighbour was electrocuted in his homestead

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – A man has been arrested in Baringo following the electrocution of his neighbour at his homestead. According to police,...

20 hours ago

County News

99-year-old man killed by his 65-year-old wife in Kenya’s Murang’a region

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – A nonagenarian was killed by his 65-year-old wife in Central Kenya on Sunday night, sparking outrage from locals. The...

2 days ago

Kenya

Executive should process complaints against judges through JSC: CJ Koome

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has insisted that complaints by the executive arm of government against judicial officers must be...

5 days ago

County News

Petroleum regulator serves Moyale retailers 21-day notice after unearthing breaches  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has issued a 21-day notice to retail stations in Moyale to comply with...

December 21, 2019

County News

City detectives intercept counterfeit USD15mn in Pangani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Tuesday intercepted USD15 million in counterfeited currency withing Nairobi’s Pangani estate....

December 11, 2019