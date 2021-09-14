DCI seeks 40-year-old man who defiled a girl aged 5 in Makueni

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are seeking a 40-year-old man suspected to have defiled a five-year-old in Makueni’s Kilia village on Monday.

The DCI issued a statement on Tuesday stating that the suspect committed the act when the minor was on her way to buy milk from a nearby home.

“Peter Nzinzi Musyoki, 40, waylaid the little angel as she went to collect milk at their neighbor’s before he pounced on her and defiled her in a nearby thicket,” the DCI stated.

The DCI said that the suspect reportedly gave the victim Sh15 to in an attempt to keep her from reporting the incident following the act that shocked residents.

Sleuths probing the matter said the victim was rushed to Kilungu Level IV Hospital for treatment by her distraught mother.

The DCI further said that they had launched an operation to track down the suspect who is currently in hiding.

“A manhunt for the suspect is currently underway, with detectives burning the midnight oil in his pursuit,” the agency said.