Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The DCI issued a statement on Tuesday stating that the suspect committed the act when the minor was on her way to buy milk from a nearby home/DCI

DEFILEMENT

DCI seeks 40-year-old man who defiled a girl aged 5 in Makueni

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are seeking a 40-year-old man suspected to have defiled a five-year-old in Makueni’s Kilia village on Monday.

The DCI issued a statement on Tuesday stating that the suspect committed the act when the minor was on her way to buy milk from a nearby home.

“Peter Nzinzi Musyoki, 40, waylaid the little angel as she went to collect milk at their neighbor’s before he pounced on her and defiled her in a nearby thicket,” the DCI stated.

The DCI said that the suspect reportedly gave the victim Sh15 to in an attempt to keep her from reporting the incident following the act that shocked residents.

Sleuths probing the matter said the victim was rushed to Kilungu Level IV Hospital for treatment by her distraught mother.

The DCI further said that they had launched an operation to track down the suspect who is currently in hiding.

“A manhunt for the suspect is currently underway, with detectives burning the midnight oil in his pursuit,” the agency said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the latest bulletin!
Advertisement

More on Capital News

KILIFI TRIPLE MURDER

DCI arrests suspect behind Kilifi triple murder

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding a man believed to have perpetrated the horrific murders...

3 days ago

ROBBERY WITH VIOLENCE

Police Inspector, Constable in custody for robbery with violence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Two police officers are in custody on charges of attempted robbery with violence following an incident within Kioko area...

4 days ago

HOMICIDE

Mother detained for son’s murder in Kitengela

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding a woman who reportedly tortured her son to death...

4 days ago

FUEL ADULTERATION

Detectives uncover 27,000 litres of adulterated fuel in Lungalunga

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have seized at least 25,800 litres of adulterated diesel and 1,300 litres...

6 days ago

County News

DCI agents arrest suspected drug peddler in Kayole, recover heroin pellets

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have recovered pellets believed to contain heroin from a 42-year-old suspected drug trafficker in...

6 days ago

Kenya

Man arrested in Baringo after neighbour was electrocuted in his homestead

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – A man has been arrested in Baringo following the electrocution of his neighbour at his homestead. According to police,...

7 days ago

County News

99-year-old man killed by his 65-year-old wife in Kenya’s Murang’a region

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – A nonagenarian was killed by his 65-year-old wife in Central Kenya on Sunday night, sparking outrage from locals. The...

September 6, 2021

Kenya

Executive should process complaints against judges through JSC: CJ Koome

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has insisted that complaints by the executive arm of government against judicial officers must be...

September 3, 2021