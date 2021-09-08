DCI agents arrest suspected drug peddler in Kayole, recover heroin pellets

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have recovered pellets believed to contain heroin from a 42-year-old suspected drug trafficker in Nairobi’s Kayole area.

DCI sleuths raided Beatrice Awuor’s house on Tuesday following a tip off from a member of the public.

The suspect is believed to have been preparing to ingest 60 pellets of the opioid drug which she was planning to smuggle to an unknown destination before her arrest.

“Transnational organized crime detectives acting on information received via our #FichuakwaDCI hotline, stormed her house in Nasra area within Kayole and pounced on the 42-year-old trafficker,” the DCI said in a statement.

Agents also conducted a search in the suspect’s house where they recovered her passport, together with two others bearing the names of Caroline Adongo Mujibi and Risper Auma Ochieng suspected to be her accomplices.

The DCI further identified one of the passports as that of a drug trafficker who has an ongoing case in court.

The detectives also found a job identification card belonging to the suspect which identified her as a nurse at Nairobi’s Mbagathi Hospital. A digital weighing scale believed to be used in weighing the illegal drug made from the seed pod of opium poppy plants was also recovered from the scene.

"The scene was documented by crime scene personnel based at DCI-Kayole and the pellets handed over to anti-narcotics experts based at DCI headquarters, for forensic analysis," said the DCI.

The DCI lauded the anonymous caller who volunteered the information and urged other members of the public to contact the agency and share information regarding criminal activities.