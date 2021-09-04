DCI agents arrest 3 in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa on suspicion of money laundering

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have arrested three people on suspicion of money laundering following an operation in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa area.
The agency said the suspects, Abdulaziz Ibrahim Hassan aged 54, Dorcas Ntoya (34) and Arum Bob Busimbi (26) were arrested at Midea Apartments by the DCI’s Transnational Organized Crime Unit on Friday, following intelligence reports.
The three are believed to be part of a gang that is behind the rising cases of money laundering in Nairobi.
The detectives recovered three copies of a fake letter purportedly from Central Bank of Kenya notifying receipt of Sh10 billion, two copies of United Nation invoices, a forged anti-money laundering clearance certificate and a packet of white powder labeled ‘Best Quality Laundry Starch’.
Detectives also recovered a bottle containing a bluish substance, 45 notes in USD100 denominations and 166 notes of Kenyan currency in Sh1,000 denominations.
A vehicle belonging to one of the suspects was also impounded.