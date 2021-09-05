Connect with us

Capital News
There was drama in Nyeri County on September 5, 2021 when a group of youths hurled stones at the motorcade of Deputy President William Ruto who attended a church service and later addressed roadside rallies.

BBI

Day of drama as Ruto climbs Mt Kenya amid rising political temperatures

Published

NYERI, Kenya Sep 5 – Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to Nyeri County was characterised by high drama on Sunday when youths opposed to his politics hurled stones at his convoy.

Drama started on Sunday morning when youths opposed to his visit barricaded the road and lit bonfire along Tagwa road.

They were however, suppressed by police officers and Ruto supporters who re-opened the road. Ruto’s visit followed a two-day meeting of a section of local leaders who support his 2022 presidential bid.

But while leaving the Abadare hotel, youths hurled stones at his motorcade and attempted to block it. An MP was reportedly injured during the chaos.

At the venue of a church harambee, Ruto supporters clashed with youths chanting anti-Ruto slogans before they were evicted.

At one time Kieni CDF Chairman Maina Mine was ejected together with the local MP’s Personal Assistant.

He later addressed a series of roadside rallies.

Deputy President William Ruto addressing a roadside rally during a visit to Nyeri County on September 5, 2021.

Reacting to the incidents Ruto termed the incidents a  ‘barbaric’ saying that he will not be cowed by such incidents in his campaigns. “I will not be intimidated by small things because I am determined to liberate the hustlers.”

MPs loyal Ruto accused Kieni MP Kanini Keega of allegedly hiring goons to shout the DP down, allegations he denies.

