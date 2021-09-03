COVID positivity rate at 11pc, older adults among hardest hit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – The Ministry of Health on Friday reported 11 virus-linked deaths, one having occurred within a period of 24 hours and 10 picked from audited records in August and September.

The newly registered deaths raised the total number of fatalities resulting from the virus since it was reported in March 2020 to 4,757.

Those aged 60 and above accounted for most deaths at 9, those aged between 50 and 59 accounting for a single death, while those aged between 40 and 49 accounted for a single death.

The ministry also reported 1,001 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 9,065, bringing the country’s positivity rate to 11 per cent.

Nairobi county accounted for the most cases at 211 followed by Laikipia (107), Nakuru (58), Uasin Gishu (54) and Kitui (53).

The Ministry of Health further said there were 135 patients who were at the Intensive Care Unit, 90 of whom were on ventilatory support and 43 on supplemental oxygen.

A total of 1,867 patients were reported to be admitted in various health facilities, while 5,190 were on home-based care program.

Another 780 patients were on supplemental oxygen with 716 of them in general wards and 64 in High Dependency Unit.

The number of those who had recovered from the disease rose to 226,037 after 1,155 more patients were given a clean bill of health.

As of September 2, a total of 2,809,389 vaccines had been administered across the country including 2,020,009 first doses and 809,380 second doses.

The proportion of the fully vaccinated adult population stood at 2.97 per cent.

The country is set to receive the first consignment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, aimed at boosting the ongoing nationwide vaccination exercise.

Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache on Thursday said 393,000 J&J doses had been procured by the Kenya government, through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust mechanism.

She said another set of Moderna and Sinopharm vaccines from China were expected in the country in a few weeks.

An additional 2 million doses of Pfizer doses from the United States were also expected in the country within the month of September.

Find a vaccination centre here.