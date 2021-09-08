COVID: MoH seeks consensus with politicians to stop super-spreader events

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – The Ministry of Health now says that it is engaging politicians in developing stringent COVID-19 protocols to be observed during the 2022 campaigns and elections.

Speaking to Capital FM News on Wednesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said the country is still not out of the woods yet hence the need to strictly follow containment rules.

“Part of our community mobilization is to actually engage politicians and to ensure that they are duty bound to protect the citizenry as they seek their votes. We are working with politicians to disseminate this information and make them more aware but definitely there will be a space for enforcement in partnership with other Ministries,” Mwangangi said.

She reiterated that the political class must come up with guidelines on how to reach their supporters without having to crowd in rallies adding that such events are super spreaders.

“We have to look at other mechanisms of how one can rally support. The big mammoth crowds will not be possible particularly if we would not have vaccinated as many people as we need to. Remember, when we saw surges in India and America, it was immediately after an electioneering period. We need to be absolutely careful,” she said.

Politicians have in the past been on the forefront in flouting the COVID-19 containment measures, a situation that the ministry has linked to a surge in virus in the country.

Meanwhile, Mwangangi called on Kenyans to turn out in large numbers and get vaccinated with any of the vaccines available in the country saying that is the only way herd immunity will be achieved.

Mwangangi further assured that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant and lactating mothers and urged mothers to get the jab due to rising cases critical illness among expectant mothers who contract the virus.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She pointed out that potential benefits outweigh the risks.

“We have seen bits and bits of evidence across the world now and our stand is that the vaccine is safe for the expectant mothers and the unborn child,” Mwangangi said.

She said emerging evidence had shown pregnant women are more likely to have severe COVID-19 disease compared to non-pregnant women with the virus, hence the need for them to get vaccinated.

“What we saw especially in the fourth wave, women being taken to Intensive Care Unit because they got severe effects of the virus and they had not been vaccinated because they were afraid,” she said.

On the side effects of the vaccines, Mwangangi pointed out that only three severe cases have been reported but no fatality.

By September 7, a total of 2,874,858 people had been vaccinated across the country with 814,375 having been fully vaccinated.

The country received the second batch of 880,320 COVID-19 Moderna vaccine doses on Monday with more expected in the coming days.

The vaccines were acquired with the assistance of the US government through the COVAX facility that is helping the African Union get vaccines for the continent.

They were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman and CDC Country Director Mark Bulterys accompanied by other officials.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya is now offering three types of the COVID-19 vaccines including AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson

On Tuesday the Japanese government donated a cold chain capacity infrastructure that includes 12 ultra-modern deep freezers.

The deep freezers with a 3 million dose capacity were handed to Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

He said the freezers will facilitate the storage of vaccines at temperatures of up to -70 degrees.

Kagwe said three of the freezers will be stationed at the central vaccine stores in Kitengala in Kajiado while the others will be distributed to the nine central stores in the country which include Nairobi, Nyeri and Kakamega.

“From the regional stores, these vaccines will be transported to selected vaccination posts at temperatures of plus 2 to plus 8 degrees as its common with other vaccines,” Kagwe said.