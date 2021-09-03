Connect with us

September 3, 2021 | Chief Justice Martha Koome during an interview on the Capital In the Morning show with Fareed Kimani. /Samuel Wanjohi

‘Cool Mum’: CJ Martha Koome requests song for his son during Capital FM interview

Fifth Estate

Implement local content policies to steer growth 

For our country to be successful, and for us to recover post COVID-19, we need to be deliberate in promoting local content. This can...

3 hours ago

Kenya

CJ Koome hopeful Uhuru will appoint 6 judges he rejected

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 3 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has exuded confidence that the remaining six Judges who were nominated by the Judicial Service...

5 hours ago

Kenya

‘Cool Mum’: CJ Koome requests song for son on city’s radio with best mix of music

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 3 – For the ardent Capital FM listener, would know of a station jingle that goes something like, ‘This ain’t your...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Executive should process complaints against judges through JSC: CJ Koome

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has insisted that complaints by the executive arm of government against judicial officers must be...

6 hours ago

Kenya

COVID-19 has sent most adolescents into depression: study

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – A new study now shows that the coronavirus pandemic has sent half of the population of adolescents in Kenya...

20 hours ago

County News

Kenya’s coronavirus positivity rate at 12.2 per cent as more vaccines expected

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2- Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate was reported at 12.2 per cent Thursday after 970 cases were reported, raising the total number...

21 hours ago

County News

6 Kenyan police officers charged with murder of 2 Embu brothers

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 -Six Kenyan police officers were charged on Thursday with murder over the deaths in custody of two brothers arrested for...

1 day ago

Capital Health

Kenya to receive first consignment of Johnson and Johnson vaccine Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Kenya is on Friday set to receive the first consignment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, aimed at boosting...

1 day ago