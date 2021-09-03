Kenya
‘Cool Mum’: CJ Martha Koome requests song for his son during Capital FM interview
Popular
More on Capital News
Fifth Estate
For our country to be successful, and for us to recover post COVID-19, we need to be deliberate in promoting local content. This can...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 3 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has exuded confidence that the remaining six Judges who were nominated by the Judicial Service...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 3 – For the ardent Capital FM listener, would know of a station jingle that goes something like, ‘This ain’t your...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has insisted that complaints by the executive arm of government against judicial officers must be...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – A new study now shows that the coronavirus pandemic has sent half of the population of adolescents in Kenya...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2- Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate was reported at 12.2 per cent Thursday after 970 cases were reported, raising the total number...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 -Six Kenyan police officers were charged on Thursday with murder over the deaths in custody of two brothers arrested for...
Capital Health
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Kenya is on Friday set to receive the first consignment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, aimed at boosting...