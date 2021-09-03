‘Cool Mum’: CJ Koome requests song for son on city’s radio with best mix of music

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 3 – For the ardent Capital FM listener, would know of a station jingle that goes something like, ‘This ain’t your mama’s radio’s station unless you really got a really cool mum.’

Well one Kelvin Muthomi put this to the test, after he asked his mum to ask Capital in The Morning show host Fareed Khimani to do something he never does: accept to play a listener’s request when he is grossly over-run the clock.

Let’s start from the beginning, when Muthomi’s mum ushered in the station offices and then proceeded to the studio no one expected she would be carrying her son’s play list.

Because let us be honest. When you are bracing for an interview with Kenya’s first female Chief Justice Martha Koome, you have very little time to start wondering about other things except for ensuring the on-air conversation is executed to perfection.

It is towards the tail end of the interview that CJ Koome pulled a fast one on Fareed.

“And my son is your fan, he is called Kelvin Muthomi. He is a student at Strathmore University, studying Masters, he said you can play a song for him called Regulate by Warren G,” she told a stunned radio host.

Fareed had sought to know how the CJ who is marking her 100 days in office, unwinds from the life-draining daily routine that comes with being the head of an arm of the government that is tasked with being an arbiter in disputes.

“I realise that I have to look after myself and I have to stop being the CJ. I am actually that person that when I enter the house and close the door, I just become myself. I am Mom in the house, I can do what I want.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I can cook, I can just sit there and watch the ceiling. I can read a book, I can watch a movie, I can talk to my husband, I can talk to my house manager we can really engage in a conversation, she can tell me of a story that she was listening to on a radio, so I relax, and I have to relax because you can carry this burden for four hours,” she said.