A statement released by State House  said the President had received resignation letters by commissioners Dabar Abdi (left) and Rose Macharia (right) on Wednesday morning/CFM

Commissioners Maalim, Macharia opt for early exit from EACC

JEMIMAH MUENI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has accepted the resignation of two commissioners from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), ahead of the expiry of their terms.

A statement released by State House said the President had received resignation letters by commissioners Dabar Abdi and Rose Macharia on Wednesday morning.

The two are among five commissioners that were appointed by the President in 2015.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta has today, 1st September 2021, received and accepted the resignation of Dr Dabar Abdi Maalim and Mrs. Rose Mghoi Macharia as Commissioners of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC),” State House said.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Act provides that the chairperson and members of the commission shall be appointed for a single term of six years, and are not eligible for reappointment.

