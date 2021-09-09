CoG hints at possibility for devolution conference in October

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 9 – The Council of Governors (CoG) has hinted at the possibility of holding this year’s Devolution Conference which has been postponed twice in October.

The conference has been postponed twice following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Speaking during the Council’s weekly address on Thursday, the CoG Chairperson and Embu Governor Martin Wambora said he was confident that on-going talks with the Ministry of Health will yield fruits.

“Next week we shall be addressing a joint press conference with Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe so that we can see when we can have this year’s devolution conference, we shall give you a date, so that we give people hope and so that supplies who had already supplied things should not harass the COG secretariat,” Wambora said.

The last-minute cancellation of the annual event which was slated to be held in August at the Makueni Boys’ High School sparked an outcry from traders who cited losses amounting to millions of shillings after stockpiling supplies in anticipation of business.

Prior to its cancellation, the Governors had announced that the conference will be attended by 1,000 delegates, who per the council, would have been fully vaccinated before the conference commenced.