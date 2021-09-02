CoG, CAF oppose plan to regulate LAPTRUST and CPF under State corporations law

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – The Council of Governors and County Assemblies Forum on Thursday protested a move by the national government to regulate the Local Authority Pension Trust (LAPTRUST) and County Pension Fund (CPF) under the State Corporations Act.

The two entities representing the executive and legislative arms in counties insisted that the funds must continue to operate within the framework of the County Governments Act.

CoG’s Human Resource Committee Chairperson Governor Wycliffe Wangamati and CAF’s Ndegwa Wahome said the directive contained in a circular released on August 22 by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua was illegal.