CJ’s office introduces Justice Thursdays dedicated to public engagements

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – The Office of the Chief Justice on Thursday announced the introduction of Justice Thursdays, a day that will be dedicated for public and media engagements, in a bid to promote accountability and respond to emerging concerns.
Through her twitter account, Chief Justice Martha Koome said Justice Thursdays will feature media interviews, court visits, and National Council on the Administration of Justice outreach programs.
Koome said the day will also feature social media discussions touching on various aspects of justice, mentorship programs and other direct public engagements with her office.
The CJ’s approach mirrors a similar one by the Inspector General of Police who holds a virtual interactive engagement on social media on Mondays.