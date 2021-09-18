Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Koome was speaking at a legal seminar on succession and inheritance organized by the Faith Evangelistic Ministry in Nairobi also attended by Second Lady Rachael Ruto, Justice Luka Kimaru, Lady Justice Dorah Chepkwony, and Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi/Judiciary Media Service

MEDIATION

CJ Koome urges out of court settlement of succession disputes

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Chief Justice Martha Koome on Saturday urged the use of court annexed mediation in settling succession disputes, even as she said courts will protect gender equity.

CJ Koome noted that 6,000 cases had been resolved  through court annexed mediation releasing Sh16 billion back into the economy.

Koome was speaking at a legal seminar on succession and inheritance organized by the Faith Evangelistic Ministry in Nairobi also attended by Second Lady Rachael Ruto, Justice Luka Kimaru, Lady Justice Dorah Chepkwony, and Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi.

She also encouraged the resolution of disputes at the family level instead of taking matters to court, saying solutions to family disputes exist within the family.

“It does not require a judge to tell you that the property of a deceased person should be distributed equally among the beneficiaries.” she said.

Koome further urged the public to familiarize themselves with the requirements needed before dealing with estates of deceased persons, such as a letter of administration.

Court Annexed Mediation (CAM) was launched in 2016 as part of Judiciary’s broad plan to reduce backlog of cases through alternative justice systems.

CAM is also seen as crucial in unlocking resources to the economy totaling billions of shillings held up in adversarial litigation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

CJ Koome assures civil society actors of speedy conclusion of cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has assured the members of the civil society that the judiciary is committed to speedy...

1 day ago

SOCIAL TRANSFORMATION

Judiciary to monitor case files in proposed registry reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 16 – Chief Justice of the High Court Martha Koome has said that the judiciary will embark on the process to...

2 days ago

SOCIAL TRANSFORMATION

CJ Koome to unveil social transformation agenda on Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Chief Justice Martha Koome will launch her Vision for the Judiciary at the Supreme Court Building on Thursday morning....

3 days ago

Kenya

CJ Martha Koome urges lawyers to uphold ethical standards

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep14-Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged lawyers to always adhere to proper ethical conduct, particularly when having financial dealings with their clients....

5 days ago

COURT FEES

Report on increased court fees misleading, says CJ Koome

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – An article in the press suggesting that the Judiciary has increased fees for filing cases is inaccurate, Chief Justice...

September 9, 2021

Kenya

CJ Koome challenges new TSC commissioners to live up to their promise

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Five new commissioners of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) have been sworn into office. Nicodemus Anyang, Christine Kahindi, Sharon...

September 7, 2021

Kenya

CJ Koome mourns retired Judge Leonard Njagi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has mourned retired Judge Leonard Njagi who died Sunday morning after a prolonged illness. In...

September 5, 2021

Kenya

4 newly appointed IEBC commissioners sworn into office by CJ Koome

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit, and Justus Abonyo have taken office as Commissioners in the electoral agency during...

September 2, 2021