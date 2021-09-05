CJ Koome mourns retired Judge Leonard Njagi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has mourned retired Judge Leonard Njagi who died Sunday morning after a prolonged illness.

In her message of condolence to the family, Koome said that Njagi will be remembered for the tremendous contribution he made in the legal profession having trained her and other top legal professionals who have remained of impact to the country and the industry.

“Justice Njagi trained many lawyers and I am one of his students. I also know many other lawyers who were his students and they have served this nation regionally and internationally in various capacities from top politicians, senior judges, professors, senior lawyers, and others working in key positions,” the CJ said.

According to Koome, the Judiciary benefited from Njagi’s prowess especially in commercial law such that his decisions continue to be cited as precedents that guide the determination of disputes to date.

She also described the late judge as an extremely friendly and helpful individual to his students at the University of Nairobi, Kenya School of Law and the Bench.

The late Njagi was first appointed as a judge in May 2003.

In 2013, the Judges and Magistrates vetting board found him unsuitable to continue serving as a judge after he was accused of acquiring two plots illegally and transferred the same to Rockville Limited while he was principal at the Kenya School of Law.