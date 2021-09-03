CJ Koome hopeful Uhuru will appoint 6 judges he rejected

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 3 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has exuded confidence that the remaining six Judges who were nominated by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for appointment to superior courts but were left out by President Uhuru Kenyatta will soon be appointed.

Koome said talks were ongoing to ensure the six are appointed.

“I believe they will be sworn-in because I do not see any prejudice that is being suffered by anybody by not swearing them in office. They are distinguished imminent Judges who are already serving,” she said during an interview in the Capital In the Morning show on Friday.

President Kenyatta appointed 34 out of the 41 JSC recommended judges in June but declined to clear the nomination of Justices Aggrey Muchelule, George Odunga, Weldon Korir and Prof Joel Ngugi who were to join the Court of Appeal, and Chief Magistrate Makori Evans Kiago and High Court Registrar Judith Omange who were promoted by the JSC to serve as High Court judges.

Seven judges of the Court of Appeal, 9 judges of the Employment and Labor and Relations Court and 18 judges of the Environment and Land Court all took the oath of office which was administered by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi.

In his defense, the Head of State claimed he had adverse intelligence reports on the six judges and that they are not fit to hold office.

Koome had in June appointed a three-judge bench to hear and determine two petitions challenging the decision of President Kenyatta’s refusal to appoint six judges. The matter is still pending in court.

She however acknowledged that the swearing-in of the 34 judges had helped in reducing case backlog in courts.

“The appointment eased the pressure because and since there has been good feedback from the Directorate of performance,” she said.

Koome affirmed her commitment to resolving challenges facing the judiciary saying that she is on the right track in.

“I am a problem solver, by nature of my work as a Judge all I do is solve problems and I do not believe that there is a problem that does not have a solution. So I believe when I sit in that office through dialogue, consultation, talking and discussing we will be able to find a solution for all the problems,” she said.