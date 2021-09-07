Connect with us

Capital News
CJ Martha Koome (centre) with new TSC Commissioners Nicodemus Anyang, Christine Kahindi, Sharon Chelagat, Anceta Wafukho and Salesa Adano on September 6, 2021 when they took the oath of office at the Supreme Court.

CJ Koome challenges new TSC commissioners to live up to their promise

MOSES MUOKI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Five new commissioners of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) have been sworn into office.

Nicodemus Anyang, Christine Kahindi, Sharon Chelagat, Anceta Wafukho and Salesa Adano took the oath at the Supreme Court before Chief Justice Martha Koome, who challenged them to come up with solutions in the education sector in the face of a pandemic.

“Even though you come into office during these dark times, I would urge you as Commissioners of the Teachers Service Commission to use the opportunity availed by your appointment to do all you can to ensure our education system does not leave any groups behind,” she said.

Kenyan schools were closed from March 2020 to January 2021 when a partial lockdown was imposed in the country over coronavirus.

Koome told the new TSC commissioners to be guided by national values and principles of governance and adopt a consultative approach in decision making.

“The oath which you have taken should guide you in your day to day work. According to the oath, you must never depart from the law and you must serve this country to the best of your abilities, bearing in mind the enormous responsibilities placed upon you, ” Koome said.

TSC Chairperson Dr. Jamleck Muturi welcomed the five commissioners and urged them to work diligently as the country had great expectations in the education sector reform.

“I would like to inform you that the work ahead of you is to serve the children and teachers of this nation. The President has a good plan for this nation in matters related to education. Let us work as a team and take education to the next level , ” he said.

The commissioners were appointed by President Kenyatta for a 6-year-term after vetting by a nine-member selection panel.

They replace Mbarak Twahir, Kinoti Imanyara, Beatrice Adu, Albert Ekirapa and Tache Gollo whose terms ended in March this year.

