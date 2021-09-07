Connect with us

Capital News
DP William Ruto addresses a crowd in Githurai on September 5, 2021. Bottom: ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses a crowd in Murang'a.

Church leaders want politicians called out for flouting COVID-19 protocols

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – Members of the inter-faith council have appealed to the political leaders in the country to strictly observe the COVID-10 protocols so as to lead by example.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Inter-faith Council chairman Anthony Muheria expressed concern over the surging Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country, many of them blamed on lack of adherence to the protocols.

Muheria was speaking during a meeting with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and other religious leaders who met to review implementation of the measures.

“We decry the lack of alignment that we continue witnessing especially with our political class. We are witnessing huge gatherings and these gatherings we have noticed shortly after we are called to the funerals. Gatherings of people without masks should not be allowed,” said Muheria.

Matiangi whose ministry is charged with implementing the protocols did not comment on the matter.

The security agencies have been accused of failing to stop leaders from holding huge meetings or take action against them.

The meetings are held daily by top leaders Deputy President William Ruto, Opposition Chief Raila Odinga among others who address roadside crowds and town hall meetings with abandon.

As a result, Kenya continues to record high deaths and infections even as the government intensify vaccination efforts.

Bishop Muheria stated that it was possible to carry out political campaigns using other ways without endangering the lives of the people.

He also called on religious leaders to use the places of worship to sensitize the people on the dangers of COVID-19 and the importance of vaccination to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Muheria insisted on the need to vaccinate the elderly against the virus because they are vulnerable.

He also expressed concerns that the transport sector was contributing to the rise in infections in the country.

“We have expressed our concern and dissatisfaction that the transport sector continues to be an area where infection seems to continue being given space especially because there seems to be no control on the number of passengers,” he said.

He called on the owners of matatus and Kenyans to observe the COVID-19 protocols and avoid carrying excess passengers.

