Chinese national killed, 2 injured in a suspected robbery in Athi River

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Sep 18 – A Chinese national was murdered on Friday while two others were critically injured after a gang raided a warehouse in Athi River.

The trio included two men and a woman according to Machakos Criminal Investigations Officer Charles Mutua.

The deceased identified as Jia Yuan whose age was not immediately established succumbed to deep cuts sustained during the incident.

He had been rushed to Shalom Community Hospital in Athi River for treatment.

The other two who survived the attack were still receiving treatment at the hospital.

Jia Yuwei aged 47 had a deep cut on her head and a swollen right chick while 37-year-old Jia Zheng Ming had deep cuts on the head according to a police source.

Mutua said the incident happened at a godown in Athi River’s Greyland Estate at around 3pm.

He spoke in the company of Athi River Deputy County Commissioner Charles Wambugu and area Sub County Police Commander Anderson Njagi at the scene.

Mutua added: “In that warehouse, there were three Chinese nationals who reside there. The thugs were able to gain entry by breaking glasses. Upon entry a scuffle ensued that led to serious injuries to the three Chinese nationals. Police were informed in good time, they rushed to the scene and found that the thugs had already escaped but the injured Chinese nationals were still at there.”

He said no suspect had been arrested in connection to the incident by press time.

Mutua said investigations had been launched with special teams of homicide and cybercrime units deployed to the scene to gather evidence.