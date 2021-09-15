Cherera picked as IEBC Vice Chairperson at inaugural plenary session

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – The Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission on Wednesday announced Juliana Cherera as its Vice Chairperson following a plenary session held on Tuesday.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said Cherera was picked in a unanimous decision.

Juliana Cherera is among four commissioners who were sworn into office on September 2 to replace Roslyne Akombe, Consolata Nkatha, Commissioners Margaret Mwachanya and Dr Paul Kibiwott Kurgat who resigned after the 2017 polls.

“The Commission is pleased to announce that Commissioner Juliana Whonge Cherera was unanimously elected as the Vice Chairperson of the Commission in a plenary meeting held on Tuesday 14, September 2021,” Chebukati said.

Cherera will replace Nkatha who held the position prior to her exit in April 2018 alongside Mwachanya and Kurgat. The three cited lack of confidence in Chebukati’s leadership.

Chebukati assured of the commission’s commitment to deliver free, fair and credible general election in August 2022.