Case filed to postpone elections to 2023 citing lack of IEBC CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya sep 6 – A case seeking to have next year’s elections postponed to 2023 has been filed citing lack of a substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The case was filed at the High Court on Monday by former nominated Senator Paul Njoroge who argues that key procurements for election materials will not be undertaken lawfully due to lack of a CEO.

The post fell vacant following Ezra Chiloba’s exit in 2018 at the height of an audit that raised numerous queries in the commission’s expenditures. He was later appointed a board member of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF).

Developing story…..