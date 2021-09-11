Buyu tells off Mbadi over attack on Wanga as gubernatorial contest shapes up

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KIUSMU, Kenya, Sep 11 – Kisumu Woman Representative Rosa Buyu has told off Suba South Member of Parliament John Mbadi over his accusations on misappropriation of funds by County Woman Representatives.

Buyu termed accusations by Mbadi, the Chairperson of the ODM party of whose ticked she was elected, as uncalled for saying woman representatives elected in 47 counties nationwide manage resources under their watch prudently and for the benefit of their constituencies.

She accused Mbado of playing politics with a sensitive matter.

Mbadi had alleged that there is nothing to show in the counties out of the funds managed by women representatives.

Buyu, in response, said funds woman representatives receive from the National Treasury are too little compared to the allocation per constituency under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Despite getting a smaller allocation, Buyu said woman representatives have managed to construct markets, give grants to traders among other things.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu on Saturday, Buyu told Mbadi to focus on his Homa Bay gubernatorial race in the 2022 general election and stop antagonizing elected leaders with the public.

She said the attack was directed at Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga who has shown interest in the Governorship.

“His aim is to fight Wanga for alleged misappropriation of National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF),”she said.

Buyu challenged Mbadi to demonstrate what he has done with CDF for the years he has served as MP for Suba South.

“Instead of attacking us, Mbadi should tell the people of Homa Bay whom he wants to represent as their Governor how he has used the CDF allocations for the many years he has been the MP,” she said.

She further tore into Mbadi accusing him of doing little as Chairperson of the ODM party to grow the outfit since he took over from Henry Kosgey.

“Can he tell us what he has done for the party, in terms of its growth, instead of attacking women leadership,” she said.

Mbadi was categorical that woman representatives have done little compared to the millions they receive every year.

“There is nothing to show in Homa Bay that NGAAF has done despite the huge allocations,” he said.

Mbadi noted that it is quite ironic that some leaders are angling for gubernatorial positions yet they can’t account for NGAAF in their counties.