Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o. /COURTESY.

Kenya

Budget Controller, 14 MPs nominated for national awards

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 25 – Controller of Budget Dr Margaret Nyakang’o and 14 Members of Parliament have been nominated to receive honorary awards t be conferred by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Nyakang’o, the legislators and two parliamentary staff, if approved, will be conferred with the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear and Elder of the Order of Burning Spear awards.

According to the National Honours Act 2013, one merits the awards if they have “made an exemplary contribution to the country or a county in the economic, social, scientific, academic, public administration, governance, sports, journalism, business, security or other fields”, or “has otherwise brought honour, glory or pride to the Republic”.

Members of Parliamentary Service Commission Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho Senator) and Ben Momanyi (Borabu) alongside Senate Majority Whip Kimani Wamatangi, National Assembly Deputy Minority Leader Robert Mbui, Kesses MP Swarup Mishra, Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, Nominated Senators Beatrice Kwamboka and Alice Milgo have been lined up for the CBS award.

Others include House Justice and Legal Affair Chairman Muturi Kigano (Kangema), Administration and National Security Committee Chairman Peter Mwathi (Limuru), Agriculture Committee Chairman Silas Tiren (Moiben), Mombasa County Woman Representative Mishi Mboko and Nyaribari Masaba MP Ezekiel Machogu.

The Deputy Clerks of the National Assembly Jeremiah Ndombi and Serah Kioko are also set to receive an Elder of the Order of Burning Spear award.

