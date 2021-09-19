Bring fuel hike debate to the House, Muturi tells MPs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19- National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has challenged Members of Parliament to move the debate on fuel from the roadsides to Parliament when the House resumes next week.

Fuel prices shot up in Kenya last week by an average Sh9 per litre, sparking outrage across the country.

“While I reckon that the cost of living has sharply risen due to among others the cost of fuel, I have challenge Members of Parliament to move this debate from Baraza meetings to the House when it resumes on Tuesday next week, and bring a proposal to reduce tax on fuel,” Muturi tweeted.

On Tuesday, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) over the next month, signalling tough times ahead across many sectors of the economy.

Kenyans have protested the surge and accused the government of being insensitive particularly due to the COVID-19 economic effects.

On Thursday, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka directed the Energy Committee to summon Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter and his Petroleum counterpart Peter Munyes to appear before the Committee of the whole House on Tuesday over the hike in fuel prices.

Lusaka issued the order following a statement by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei who sought to know why fuel in Kenya has been on the rise consistently in recent months.

In the new changes announced by the regulator, the pump prices for super petrol, diesel and kerosene increased by Sh7.58, Sh7.94, and Sh12.97 per litre respectively in Nairobi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In Nairobi, super petrol, diesel, and kerosene will sell at Sh134.7 Sh115.6 and Sh110.8 respectively.

In Mombasa, super petrol and diesel will retail at Sh132.46 and Sh113.36 respectively while Kerosene will cost Sh108.56.

In Nakuru, the pump prices of super petrol, diesel, and kerosene have been set at Sh134.24, Sh115.43, and Sh110.67 per litre respectively.