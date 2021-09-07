Boy who struggled through primary school sets sights on new horizons

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Latest statistics by the Ministry of Education show a low transition rate from primary to secondary school in the coastal region of the country, due to a myriad of challenges.

The situation is even dire in Kilifi County where thousands of young pupils result to other avenues of bringing ‘quick’ cash, albeit not sustainable, instead of furthering their education.

The constant factor is widespread poverty and as a result, many are encouraged to pursue the easier route of overcoming their financial predicament.

But one boy overcame all these odds and is now ready to share his story with the world, to inspire many in such a situation.

When Victor Msafiri started education, he was not sure he will even finish the primary school level, leave alone proceeding to secondary school.

Msafiri was born in September 2000 in Mnarani village, Kilifi County.

He grew up as one of the five children, in an impoverished neighbourhood on the cliffs of Mnarani that overlook the plains of northern Kilifi.

Growing up in a poverty-stricken community was heart-breaking.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Families work hard day and night, through tiredness and sickness, with dreams ranging from a simple meal to eternal prosperity.

Unfortunately, many have drowned in the pit of poverty and despite their efforts, they are unable to climb out.

Many children have succumbed to the punishing poverty which manifests itself in early marriages, child labour, and drug abuse.

When Msafiri attained school-going age, his dad who worked as a local chef enrolled him in a nearby primary school. He still remembers his first day at school.

“I was excited about my first day. I had my new uniform: a green short, a white shirt and a new blue bag. When we arrived that day, my dad handed me over to the teacher and said goodbye. I stood with the other children. I didn’t talk to them because I was too nervous,” he said during an interview with Capital News.

Msafiri’s education journey had just started, in what would turn out to be a bittersweet experience.

He sat for his national Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams in 2015, emerging among the top performers in the country with a score of 402 marks.

The excellent performance did not come on a silver platter, it was the culmination of a long struggle; a struggle to learn.

For over seven years, he attended a school where he was not ‘learning’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Teachers did not show up in school, and when they did, they just gossiped around instead of teaching,” he said.

Children were in the school but playing or sitting at desks or on the floor if there was no space, passing the day.

Struggling to learn anything or make any progress in school, he felt like teachers and the school system had ganged up against him and his friends, and he was about to give up. There was no point hoping for more; when he couldn’t count or read.

Luckily, his days of learning struggle would not last for long.

After facing seemingly insurmountable odds for over seven years, he would finally get his big break.

And this break would come after his dad enrolled him in a new school that was making a buzz in the area for using technology to teach at an affordable cost for the families in his community. For Victor, a gateway to success had just opened.

The school was Bridge Mnarani Academy in Kilifi County.

The move to Bridge was a defining moment that would turn the tides for Msafiri. Bridge unleashed the potential in him. His performance in class improved terrifically; he was able to do the things that had escaped him previously.

In contrast to his former school, at Bridge, he flourished.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said he was surrounded by teachers who worked with him one-on-one.

Pupils had individualized attention that prepared him for academic success. He felt that the lessons they were teaching were there to help him learn and that they cared if he understood.

“I felt cherished and valued by his teachers in a way he had never felt before,” he said.

“The environment and teachers at Bridge made me feel welcomed from day one. I loved how small the classes were compared to my past school and how I was able to really get to know all my teachers and classmates. This made a huge impact on my education — not making me feel like I was just another body. My teachers were able to get to know me and help me throughout my time at Bridge,” he said.

“Before I joined Bridge, I didn’t believe I would pass my KCPE; the idea of getting 402 marks was something I did not think of. But it happened. I thank God that my dad heard the buzz about the new school and changed me. My future would have been very different.”

-Making it to Secondary School-

On a sunny morning of February 2016, Victor arrived at the gate of Kenyatta High School Mwatate in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County. This was his first day of secondary school. He was accompanied by his dad and mum.

Victor remembers that day with nostalgia. His new blazer was a bit oversized and he had to fold the sleeves back.

He was so excited yet so terrified at the thought of his first day in secondary school.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As I went through the registration process, a lot was going on in my mind. Was I going to learn in my new school? Would teachers attend lessons and teach? I had struggled a lot with learning for the better part of my primary school and thought of another learning struggle sent chills down my spine,” he said.

He settled well in his new school where he met students from all over the country.

Kenyatta High School Mwatate is a boys’ national school that admits top-performing pupils from all the 47 counties in Kenya.

“All the students who are admitted in the school are top performers, which makes learning very competitive. It is a game of equality among peers,” remarks Victor. “I had the skills that I needed because of Bridge. I was confident and disciplined. It didn’t matter that some boys had rich families. I was good in class,” he said.

He enjoyed the learning environment in his new school and the academic competition and rivalry among students.

This, he said, “pushed me to the limit and made me a better learner. The values instilled in me at Bridge were the steppingstones that kept him going.”

“Bridge definitely prepared me for the life ahead by providing me with skills such as time management and learning how to be an independent learner.”

-University is a reality, not just a dream-

As someone who once struggled with learning, with no motivation and poor grades, Msafiri had not considered university as an option. It was never a dream.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After passing his O-levels, with a mean score of A-minus in the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams, he was accepted to study law at Kenyatta University.

Victor was ecstatic when he got admission to law school.

“This was a dream that I had once thought was well out of his reach. My past problems and circumstances had made me doubt that it could be done,” he said.

His elder brother had completed O-levels but was unable to advance further due to school fees challenges.

“Higher education would likely not be a part of our family’s present situation or future endeavours, had it not been for the influence of Bridge,” Msafiri said.

He wants to develop himself into an accomplished lawyer to fight for human rights, equal treatment, and access to knowledge for all.

He is confident that he has the right attitude and the ambition to sustain the challenge and become successful in a career that would provide him with the prospect of achieving his dream.

“Law is a fascinating career. I know I have the enthusiasm, capacity for intense work, and the open mind needed to succeed in such a fulfilling vocation. I am deeply committed to a profession in the legal system, as I pay much interest to issues that affect today’s society,” he said.