Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
US President Joe Biden will address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday

World

Biden to tell UN he does not believe in a ‘new Cold war’: US official

Published

US President Joe Biden will address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday © AFP / SAUL LOEB

Washington (AFP), Sep 20 – President Joe Biden will push back against the idea that the United States is plunging into a new Cold War with key rivals in his address to the UN General Assembly this week, a senior official said Monday.

Amid heightened tensions with China and Russia, Biden will instead stress diplomacy and “vigorous” competition in his speech at the annual UN summit on Tuesday.

“President Biden will communicate tomorrow that he does not believe in the notion of a new Cold War with the world divided into blocks. He believes in vigorous, intensive, principled competition,” the official said, previewing the speech.

“The president will essentially drive home the message that ending the war in Afghanistan closed the chapter focused on war and opens a chapter focused on personal, purposeful, effective American diplomacy,” the official said.

In his first address to the United Nations as president, Biden will stress that Washington will work with allies and partners “to solve problems that can’t be solved by military force,” the official added.

The US leader will also issue an “all hands on deck” call for global cooperation to end the Covid-19 pandemic that has ravaged the world since early 2020.

The official also said that Biden is waiting to talk with French President Emmanuel Macron by telephone in hopes of repairing the fracture caused by Washington’s surprise nuclear submarine deal with Australia, which killed France’s own deal to sell its submarines to Canberra.

Biden “has asked to speak to President Macron to talk about the way forward,” the official said, and to discuss how the two longstanding allies can work closely together around the world and especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

“We understand the French position. We don’t share their view,” the official said, amid accusations by France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian that it was “stabbed in the back,” in the US-Australia agreement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The two of them have, I think, a deep mutual respect,” the official said of Biden and Macron.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Boris Johnson tells world leaders ‘frustrated’ at climate inaction

United Nations (United States) (AFP), Sep 20 – Britain’s Boris Johnson took leaders of wealthy nations to task Monday in a closed-door meeting he...

1 hour ago

World

Mystery still surrounds death of UN chief after 60 years

Paris (AFP), Sep 16 – The mystery of how the hugely courageous UN secretary general Dag Hammarskjold died 60 years ago has only thickened...

4 days ago

9/11

Why did Trump skip 9/11 memory event?

WASHINGTON, USA Sep 12 – Former US President Donald Trump was absent at official 9/11 memorial ceremonies in New York City and Shanksville, Pennsylvania,...

September 12, 2021

World

Xi holds extensive strategic communication with Biden

BEIJING, China, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday morning took a phone call from his U.S. counterpart, Joseph R. Biden,...

September 10, 2021

World

‘America was very far away’: How Afghans remember 9/11

Kabul (AFP), Sep 10 – When hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Centre in the United States, Afghans were still reeling from their...

September 10, 2021

World

Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China ‘conflict:’ W.House

Washington (AFP), Sep 10 – US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping talked for the first time in seven months Thursday, with...

September 10, 2021

World

Key players in the Taliban’s new government

Kabul (AFP), Sep 7 – Afghanistan’s Taliban on Tuesday announced key posts for their new government, after the hardline Islamists seized control of the...

September 7, 2021

World

UN calls for end to violence in Afghanistan

United Nations (United States) (AFP), Sep 5 – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an end to violence in Afghanistan amid fears of...

September 5, 2021