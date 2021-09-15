Balala urges Kenyans to join hands in wildlife conservation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala says Wildlife conservation is an expensive undertaking, and is appealing to partners and sponsors to join hands with the government in conservation initiatives.

“Conservation of wildlife resources requires us to be innovative because it is not cheap, and this is the reason we came up with Tembo Naming initiative to raise funds and also ensure that the public plays a role in conservation. We don’t have to build fences and water pans for wildlife, you as the public or organizations can be our partner and do it, and be part of this great festival”, said Balala.

The CS was speaking on Tuesday at Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) headquarters, Nairobi where he received the second batch of contributions from sponsors towards the Tembo Naming festival slated for 8th and 9th October, 2021 in Amboseli National Park to support elephant conservation.

Balala said the recently concluded National Wildlife Census gave the government a basis of identifying the species that require more conservation attention. “The national wildlife census was a historic opportunity to develop an inventory of our wildlife resources, in recognition of their place as strategic national assets,” said Balala.

“Today, Kenya has 36,280 savanna elephants up from 34,000 elephants recorded in 2017, we have to ensure that we sustain this. We also know that we have other endagerd species that require our attention including the rhino, Sable and Roan antelopes among others”, the CS said.

During the event, the CS received a total contribution of Sh. 3 million towards the initiative from the East African Breweries Ltd, Elephant Cooperation, Twiga Tours, and Animal Adoption Advocacy LLc.

So far, the Magical Kenya Tembo Naming festival has received a total of 10 million shillings with other contributions expected to be received before the naming event.