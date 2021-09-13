At least 4 dead after house under construction collapsed in Kisumu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya Sep 13 – A house under construction collapsed in Kisumu on Monday, trapping at least four workers, witnesses said.

Police said bodies of two women said to have taken food to workers in the building were pulled out late Monday as a search and rescue efforts was intensified following the incident that occurred in Mamboleo area. Two more people were believed to be trapped inside.

The 3-storey building is reported to have gone down at about 1pm when workers were on lunch break, a witness who also served some of the workers lunch said.

She reported having seen four people when she left the building that went down shortly afterwards.

Other workers had left the building to have lunch outside.

Kajulu ward MCA Roy Samo who was among the first responders said they were yet to establish the exact number of people who were in the building at the dark hour.

“We don’t know how many are inside as rescue operations continue,” said Samo.

Nancy Akinyi who lives next to the collapsed building said she heard a loud bang before dust billowed from the site.

“I first heard a loud sound then saw dust all over and upon checking I saw the building down,” she said.

Kenya Red Cross and fire fighters personnel from Kisumu County Government were on site coordinating the rescue operation.

The MCA called for more support to quickly reach the ground floor where those trapped might have been when the building crumbled.

“We want excavators to come help us dig this heap of debris,” he said.

Samo said responsible government offices must ensure all buildings are subjected to serious monitoring to ensure contractors adhere to the construction standards to avoid tragedies.

“Due diligence must be taken for all buildings that are coming up. For such buildings, there must be proper approvals and materials to be used,” he said.

He says the trend is worrying since only three months ago a similar building in the area leaving several people injured.