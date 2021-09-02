AP officer dies in house inferno, initial reports point to suicide

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 2 – An administration police officer attached to Siaya County has died in a house inferno in a suspected suicide case.

Siaya County Commissioner Mohammed Bare confirmed that the officer, a senior sergeant, succumbed to burns on Thursday morning.

Bare said it is not yet clear what caused the 8:30am fire at the AP line.

Neighbors noticed smoke billowing from the house before calling the fire brigade from the Siaya County which managed to put out the fire.

“What happened is not yet clear. What we know is that one of our officers died in the house inferno,” said Bare.

It is reported that the officer was alone inside the house by the time of the fire incident.

Detectives were combing through the scene for clues on the root cause of the fire.

Eyewitnesses said other officers responded by removing household goods from adjacent houses fearing fire could have spread.

Police withheld the name of the victim pending notification of immediate family members.

“We are talking to his colleagues to piece together his last movements to try to see if there could be a lead to what transpired,” a detective told the press at the scene.

The body was moved to Siaya Referral Hospital Mortuary.