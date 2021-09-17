Alternative justice workshop kicks off in Malindi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – The National Steering Committee for the Implementation of the Alternative Justice System Policy and Amkeni Wakenya on Friday kicked off a workshop in Malindi, to train Civil Society Organizations on the Alternative Justice System (AJS) Policy.

The three-day workshop brings together 30 participants drawn from Kwale, Tana River, Mombasa, Nairobi and Kilifi counties, this being the first cohort to be trained on the policy.

Judge Joel Ngugi who chairs the committee said the training is part of efforts to sensitize Civil Society Organizations on the policy launched on Katiba Day by the Chief Justice.

“The Committee embarked on the training to mobilizing national constituency of multiple actors who have the ability to in turn mobilize, create awareness and advance the realization of justice,” he said.

The training also aims at providing the participants with an opportunity for learning and sharing experiences on lessons learned.

The participants are expected to come up with action points on the implementation of the policy at the community level in a bid to enhance access to justice especially for the indigent.

The anticipated County AJS Action Plan marks the start of a unique innovation in including citizens and communities in advancing access to justice making use of Kenya’s devolved system of governance and public participation.

The AJS CAPs are inspired and aligned by the National AJS Policy launched on August 27, 2020, and allow citizens and institutions at the county level to be involved in mitigating the threats to justice, while increasing the deployment of the language of justice in communities.

They are also platforms for action through solution-seeking, collaboration, coordination and accountability.