Alcoholic Chiefs and their Assistants put on notice as illicit brew crackdown kicks off

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9-Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has put alcoholic Chiefs and their Assistants on notice, accusing them of being part of the weak link in the fight against illicit brew in the country.

Matiangi, who spoke Thursday during a meeting with administrators, said the Ministry will have no choice but to relieve the chiefs of their duties, saying the service will not be represented by officers with substance abuse problems.

He said the Chiefs and their assistants have an obligation to lead by example, so as to ensure successful implementation of the government agenda in fighting alcoholism.

“I want us to remove from the system all these drunk Chiefs and their Assistants and employ new ones, because if you are drunk and wobbling around, how can you enforce what we are saying. The power of example is very important,” said Matiangi.

He further directed County Commissioners to compile and avail reports for affected officials, for appropriate action to be taken.

Matiangi highlighted devolution as part of the challenge they are facing, saying county government’s hunger for revenue has made it difficult to regulate.

He regretted that some counties are licensing bars and drinking places in residential areas.

He also said that COVID-19 had brought a big challenge on enforcement, noting that majority had resorted to drinking from ‘funny corners’ including plantations as others turn their houses into bars.

Matiangi said a multi-agency Inter-Governmental team has embarked on an intensive 30-day Rapid Results Initiative to eliminate the rise in illicit brews, sub-standard and counterfeit alcohol from the market.