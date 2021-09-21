Airtel Customers can now receive money from 129 countries, free of charge

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – Airtel Money has partnered with World Remit to allow Airtel customers to receive money from 129 countries, free of charge. World Remit is an international money transfer service that allows people across the world, to send money directly to Airtel Money wallets in a fast, affordable, secure and easy way to use.

Through this partnership, Airtel Money customers will be able to receive funds directly into their wallets and transact through sending or withdrawing money, paying bills or using the Lipa na Airtel Money options.

Mobile Money services continue to experience significant growth in Kenya. According to the third quarter sector statistics (January-March 2021) by the industry regulator, the number of active mobile money subscriptions grew by 2.0 percent to stand at 33.1 million, whereas active mobile money agents stood at 275,907 up from 264,390. This increase highlights the growing need for customers to access mobile financial services like Airtel Money, especially during the prevailing times caused by the pandemic.

Airtel Kenya Managing Director, Prasanta Das Sarma said: Our partnership with World Remit underpins the growth we are witnessing in this market. The volume of transactions and the number of new registered customers to Airtel Money continues to grow. Through this partnership, our customers are assured of seamless services across the globe, without fear of costs. Airtel Money continues to offer fast, secure and affordable services to all Kenyans.”