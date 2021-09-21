Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Airtel logo/AFP

Kenya

Airtel Customers can now receive money from 129 countries, free of charge

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – Airtel Money has partnered with World Remit to allow Airtel customers to receive money from 129 countries, free of charge. World Remit is an international money transfer service that allows people across the world, to send money directly to Airtel Money wallets in a fast, affordable, secure and easy way to use.

Through this partnership, Airtel Money customers will be able to receive funds directly into their wallets and transact through sending or withdrawing money, paying bills or using the Lipa na Airtel Money options.

Mobile Money services continue to experience significant growth in Kenya. According to the third quarter sector statistics (January-March 2021) by the industry regulator, the number of active mobile money subscriptions grew by 2.0 percent to stand at 33.1 million, whereas active mobile money agents stood at 275,907 up from 264,390. This increase highlights the growing need for customers to access mobile financial services like Airtel Money, especially during the prevailing times caused by the pandemic.

Airtel Kenya Managing Director, Prasanta Das Sarma said:  Our partnership with World Remit underpins the growth we are witnessing in this market. The volume of transactions and the number of new registered customers to Airtel Money continues to grow. Through this partnership, our customers are assured of seamless services across the globe, without fear of costs. Airtel Money continues to offer fast, secure and affordable services to all Kenyans.”

To view the 129 countries that one can receive money from, please visit the World Remit website on https://www.worldremit.com/en/kenya/mobile/airtel or the App on https://wrm.app.link/jL4H6LsfC0 for Apple & https://wrm.app.link/rL8O3aMNo1 for Play store (Android).

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Pfizer says its Covid jab safe for children aged 5-11

Frankfurt (AFP), Sep 21 – Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday said trial results showed their coronavirus vaccine is safe and produces a robust immune...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate slows to 4.2 pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 21 – Kenya recorded 113 new COVID-19 cases Monday, which public health officials said were detected from a sample size of...

5 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta roots for greater private sector participation in post Covid-19 recovery

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on governments to involve the private sector more in their post Covid-19 plans saying the...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Two in court over hiked fuel prices as outcry rages on

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20- Two Kenyans have moved to court to challenge the recent hike in fuel prices arguing that the decision was inconsiderate...

21 hours ago

Featured

Wiper Party calls for applications from 2022 election aspirants

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20- Wiper Democratic Movement Party has called on aspirants interested in vying for elective positions on the party ticket in next...

1 day ago

Kenya

5 suspects have a case to answer in Willy Kimani murder case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Five accused persons in the murder of lawyer Willy Kimani, his client and taxi driver have a case to...

1 day ago

HANDSHAKE

Ruto says politicians wasted time on BBI at the expense of reviving the economy

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20 – Deputy President William Ruto says it was awkward for politicians to prioritise constitutional changes when the economy was limping....

1 day ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 234 new COVID-19 cases as vaccination intensified

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19- Kenya recorded 234 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising the caseload in the country to 246,530. The new cases were detected...

2 days ago