Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The team wore garlands and dressed in burqas as they arrived at the Pakistan Football Federation in Lahore © AFP / Arif ALI

World

Afghan girls’ football team flees to Pakistan

Published

The team wore garlands as they arrived at the Pakistan Football Federation in Lahore © AFP / Arif ALI

Lahore (Pakistan) (AFP), Sep 15 – Members of Afghanistan’s national girls’ football team have fled across the border into Pakistan, officials said Wednesday, a month after the hardline Taliban swept back into power.

The group of junior players and their coaches and families had tried to escape the country last month but a devastating bomb attack at Kabul airport left them stranded, someone close to the team told AFP.

“I received a request for their rescue from another England-based NGO, so I wrote to Prime Minister Imran Khan who issued clearance for them to land in Pakistan,” said Sardar Naveed Haider, an ambassador for global development NGO Football for Peace, based in London.

More than 75 people crossed the northern border on Tuesday, before travelling south to the city of Lahore where they were greeted with flower garlands. About 30 more are still hoping to cross into Pakistan.

They will stay in Pakistan for a month before moving on to another country.

The girls, who played for the under-14, under-16 and under-18 teams, crossed the land border dressed in burqas, Haider said, before they later changed into headscarves.

The Taliban banned women from playing all sport during their first rule in the 1990s and have indicated women and girls will face restrictions in playing sport this time around.

More than 75 people crossed the northern border Tuesday © AFP / Arif ALI

A senior Taliban official has told Australian media it is “not necessary” for women to play.

But on Tuesday, Bashir Ahmad Rustamzai, Afghanistan’s new director general for sports, said top-level Taliban leaders were still deciding.

Pakistan’s federal minister for information Fawad Chaudhry welcomed the women players in a tweet early Wednesday morning.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We welcome Afghanistan Women football team they arrived at Torkham Border from Afghanistan. The players were in possession of valid Afghanistan Passport, Pakistan visa,” Chaudhry tweeted.

Pakistan’s prime minister is a former international cricketing star and sports hero among Pakistanis.

Tens of thousands of Afghan nationals have fled their country since the Taliban seized power, fearing reprisal attacks or repression.

At least 75 members of the Afghan women’s national football team and their family members were evacuated to Australia last month, with more expected to follow.

In this article:, ,
Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

UN chief pleads for ‘lifeline’ for Afghanistan, engagement with Taliban

Kabul (AFP), Sep 13 – UN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday urged the international community to engage with the Taliban and to provide a...

2 days ago

World

Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport

Kabul (AFP), Sep 12 – Afghan police at Kabul airport have returned to work manning checkpoints alongside Taliban security for the first time since...

3 days ago

World

Kabul airport women brave fears to return to work

Kabul (AFP), Sep 12 – Less than a month after the Taliban rolled into the Afghan capital, Rabia Jamal made a tough decision —...

3 days ago

World

More than 100 passengers leave Kabul in first flight since US pullout

Kabul (AFP), Sep 9 – Just over 100 passengers, including some Americans, left Kabul airport on Thursday on the first flight carrying foreigners out...

5 days ago

World

Blinken says Taliban legitimacy will have to be ‘earned’

Ramstein (Germany) (AFP), Sep 9 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Wednesday that the Taliban would have to earn legitimacy from the...

6 days ago

World

China welcomes ‘end of anarchy’ with new Afghan govt

Beijing (AFP), Sep 8 – Beijing said Wednesday it welcomed the end of “three weeks of anarchy” in Afghanistan with the establishment of a...

1 week ago

World

Key players in the Taliban’s new government

Kabul (AFP), Sep 7 – Afghanistan’s Taliban on Tuesday announced key posts for their new government, after the hardline Islamists seized control of the...

September 7, 2021

World

Afghan art activist defiant as Taliban erase Kabul murals

Seoul (AFP), Sep 7 – Afghan activist Omaid Sharifi’s art collective spent seven years transforming stretches of Kabul’s labyrinthine concrete blast walls with colourful...

September 7, 2021