99-year-old man killed by his 65-year-old wife in Kenya’s Murang’a region

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – A nonagenarian was killed by his 65-year-old wife in Central Kenya on Sunday night, sparking outrage from locals.

The man aged 99 was identified by police as Ndung’u Mugachia whose throat was allegedly slit by his wife Margaret Wanjiru following a domestic quarrel at their Kandara home.

“In a murder most foul, Margret Wanjiru Ndungu, killed her husband using a machete by slitting his throat open and leaving his body sprawled on the floor. Mugachia who was born in 1922 and was in his twilight years, had just woken up and was warming himself by the fire in his son’s house, before he was brutally attacked by his wife. The deceased’s daughter-in-law Betty Wanyoike, told our Kandara based detectives that the suspect had picked a quarrel with her husband, before she dashed to the kitchen and came back wielding a machete.,” the DCI tweeted of incident, “She then slit her husband’s neck open and dealt him a final blow, by hacking his head just above the right ear. The scene was processed by crime scene detectives and the deceased’s body moved to Gaichanjiru Catholic mission hospital mortuary, awaiting autopsy.”

DCI Director George Kinoti said the woman had been arrested as investigations intensified before she is arraigned.

“Detectives from the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a 65 year old woman from Kandara, Murang’a County for allegedly killing her 99 year old husband,” he said.