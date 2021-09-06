Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Map showing Kandara in Murang'a County in Kenya where a 65-year-old woman killed his 99-year-old husband on September 5, 2021.

County News

99-year-old man killed by his 65-year-old wife in Kenya’s Murang’a region

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – A nonagenarian was killed by his 65-year-old wife in Central Kenya on Sunday night, sparking outrage from locals.

The man aged 99 was identified by police as Ndung’u Mugachia whose throat was allegedly slit by his wife Margaret Wanjiru following a domestic quarrel at their Kandara home.

“In a murder most foul, Margret Wanjiru Ndungu, killed her husband using a machete by slitting his throat open and leaving his body sprawled on the floor. Mugachia who was born in 1922 and was in his twilight years, had just woken up and was warming himself by the fire in his son’s house, before he was brutally attacked by his wife. The deceased’s daughter-in-law Betty Wanyoike, told our Kandara based detectives that the suspect had picked a quarrel with her husband, before she dashed to the kitchen and came back wielding a machete.,” the DCI tweeted of incident, “She then slit her husband’s neck open and dealt him a final blow, by hacking his head just above the right ear. The scene was processed by crime scene detectives and the deceased’s body moved to Gaichanjiru Catholic mission hospital mortuary, awaiting autopsy.”

DCI Director George Kinoti said the woman had been arrested as investigations intensified before she is arraigned.

“Detectives from the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a 65 year old woman from Kandara, Murang’a County for allegedly killing her 99 year old husband,” he said.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Kenya receives 880,320 more Moderna vaccine doses from the US

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – Kenya received the second batch of 880,320 COVID-19 Moderna vaccine doses Monday, as efforts to vaccinate at least 10...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 480 coronavirus cases as vaccination intensified

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – Kenya recorded 480 COVID-19 infections Sunday amid an accelerated nationwide vaccination campaign. Kenya is vaccinating her population with Astrazeneca,...

16 hours ago

Capital Health

J&J HIV vaccine trial halted amidst low viability

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – The Johnson & Johnson HIV vaccine trial has been stopped in South Africa (SA) after it failed to show...

19 hours ago

Corona Virus

Where to get J&J, Moderna and all COVID-19 vaccines in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 –Kenya is set to start administering the J&J vaccine doses from Tuesday as the Ministry of Health intensifies vaccination efforts...

20 hours ago

Corona Virus

Ethiopian Airlines leading African carriers by airlifting over 50 mln COVID-19 doses

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 5 — Ethiopian Airlines, national carrier of the East African country, announced on Saturday that it has transported over 50 million...

20 hours ago

County News

Mudavadi calls out leaders claiming use of Huduma cards in 2022 elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi has called out a section of politicians claiming that Huduma Namba...

21 hours ago

Kenya

More than 29,000 acres of land secured for wildlife in Amboseli

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) has secured 29,035 acres of land as habitat for wildlife in Amboseli,...

22 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya receives 141,600 Johnson and Johnson single-shot vaccines

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – The first consignment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, comprising of 141,600 doses was delivered in Kenya on Friday...

2 days ago