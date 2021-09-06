Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Six police officers who were charged on September 2, 2021 with the murder of two Embu brothers whose bodies were found in the mortuary two days after arrest on August 1, 2021.

County News

6 Kenyan police officers charged with murder of 2 Embu brothers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – Six police officers were charged with the murder of two Embu brothers Thursday.

The officers were arraigned before Justice Daniel Ogembo at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi where they denied the charges.
They are accused of killing Benson Njiru aged 22 and his brother Emmanuel Mutua aged 19 who were arrested on August 1, before their bodies were found dumped in a mortuary on August 3.
The officers include Corporal Benson Mbuthia, Corporal Consolata Kariuki and Constables Nicholas Sang Cheruiyot, Martin Msamali Wanyama, Lilian Cherono Chemuna and James Mwaniki.
An application by their lawyers to have them tried under a public inquest was dismissed before they were ordered to take plea.
The judge ordered they be remanded at the Industrial Area and Lang’ata Women’s prisons until September 22 when their bail application will be heard.
Their lawyers through Danstan Omari earlier told the court that the six deserved to go through a public inquest due to the controversy surrounding the charges.
“We want an inquest into the brothers’ deaths conducted before the suspects are formally charged and that is why we are asking the court to issue an exhumation order and allow for a fresh postmortem to determine how they died,” Omari said, in an application that was dismissed.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya to receive first consignment of Johnson and Johnson vaccine Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Kenya is on Friday set to receive the first consignment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, aimed at boosting...

4 hours ago

BBI

Why Ruto is not a huster but a multibillionaire

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – The vast wealth of Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto has been exposed, opening a new controversy with the state...

8 hours ago

BBI

IEBC nominees await President Kenyatta’s nod after approval by MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 2 – The National Assembly has approved the appointment of four nominees to fill vacant slots at the Independent Electoral and...

11 hours ago

County News

Reconstruction begins for school destroyed by floods in Baringo

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – Salabani Primary School, which was destroyed by floods in Baringo County earlier this year has received a new lease...

11 hours ago

Fifth Estate

When we put our minds and hearts together, a lot can happen

On 22nd July this year, I attended the handover ceremony of tractors and an ambulance donated by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Treasury says information on additional pension for retired teachers is fake

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1- Treasury and Planning Ministry has cautioned Kenyans against information circulating on social media that additional retirement benefits are being availed...

21 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 1,018 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 1 – Kenya recorded 1,018 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday raising the country’s caseload to 236, 881. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

22 hours ago

Kenya

DP Ruto has 257 police officers for security

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 –Deputy President William Ruto has 257 police officers deployed to guard him, the government has revealed. The revelation was made...

1 day ago