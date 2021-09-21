313 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths reported in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21- The Ministry of Health has reported 313 new COVID-19 infections raising the number of cases documented in the country since March 2020 to 246,956.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases were detected from a sample size of 7,034 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 4.5 per cent.

Kagwe said that a total of 13 patients succumbed to the virus, one of them within 24 hours while 12 were deaths picked from facility audits on diverse dates in September.

The new deaths pushed the fatalities reported since March 2020 when the virus was first detected in the country to 5,008.

Kagwe said a total of 1,378 patients were admitted in various health facilities across the country while 2,973 were under the home-based care.

The Health CS said that 97 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 64 of whom were on ventilatory support and 26 on supplemental oxygen. Another 7 patients were under observation.

He added that 498 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus bringing the total number of recoveries to 238,448.

By September 20, a total of 3,409,017 vaccines had been administered across the country. The figure included 2,543,876 first doses and 865,141 fully vaccinated people.

Kagwe said that the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was reported at 34.0 per cent.

Kagwe stated that the Government is working towards vaccinating targeted population of 27,246,033.

Kenya is now deploying five different types of vaccines after the fifth vaccine, Sinopharm, arrived from China on Saturday.

The China-made vaccine arrived in a batch comprising 200,000 vaccine doses with more expected to be acquired through the COVAX facility.

The arrival of the Sinopharm vaccines came just a day after the Pfizer vaccine from the United States arrived in the country, even as the government continued to ramp up efforts to attain its target to have at least 10 million adults vaccinated by December 2021.

Other vaccines deployed are Moderna, Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson.