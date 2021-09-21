Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
March 5, 2021 |Acting Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab during the official launch of a nationwide vaccination campaign held at the Kenyatta National Hospital which officiated by Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache/CFM - Jemimah Mueni

Capital Health

313 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths reported in Kenya

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21- The Ministry of Health has reported 313 new COVID-19 infections raising the number of cases documented in the country since March 2020 to 246,956.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases were detected from a sample size of 7,034 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 4.5 per cent.

Kagwe said that a total of 13 patients succumbed to the virus, one of them within 24 hours while 12 were deaths picked from facility audits on diverse dates in September.

The new deaths pushed the fatalities reported since March 2020 when the virus was first detected in the country to 5,008.

Kagwe said a total of 1,378 patients were admitted in various health facilities across the country while 2,973 were under the home-based care.

The Health CS said that 97 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 64 of whom were on ventilatory support and 26 on supplemental oxygen. Another 7 patients were under observation.

He added that 498 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus bringing the total number of recoveries to 238,448.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

By September 20, a total of 3,409,017 vaccines had been administered across the country. The figure included 2,543,876 first doses and 865,141 fully vaccinated people.

Kagwe said that the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was reported at 34.0 per cent.

Kagwe stated that the Government is working towards vaccinating targeted population of 27,246,033.

Kenya is now deploying five different types of vaccines after the fifth vaccine, Sinopharm, arrived from China on Saturday.

The China-made vaccine arrived in a batch comprising 200,000 vaccine doses with more expected to be acquired through the COVAX facility.

The arrival of the Sinopharm vaccines came just a day after the Pfizer vaccine from the United States arrived in the country, even as the government continued to ramp up efforts to attain its target to have at least 10 million adults vaccinated by December 2021.

Other vaccines deployed are Moderna, Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Airtel Customers can now receive money from 129 countries, free of charge

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – Airtel Money has partnered with World Remit to allow Airtel customers to receive money from 129 countries, free of charge....

6 hours ago

Kenya

Pfizer says its Covid jab safe for children aged 5-11

Frankfurt (AFP), Sep 21 – Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday said trial results showed their coronavirus vaccine is safe and produces a robust immune...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate slows to 4.2 pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 21 – Kenya recorded 113 new COVID-19 cases Monday, which public health officials said were detected from a sample size of...

11 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta roots for greater private sector participation in post Covid-19 recovery

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on governments to involve the private sector more in their post Covid-19 plans saying the...

1 day ago

Kenya

Two in court over hiked fuel prices as outcry rages on

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20- Two Kenyans have moved to court to challenge the recent hike in fuel prices arguing that the decision was inconsiderate...

1 day ago

Featured

Wiper Party calls for applications from 2022 election aspirants

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20- Wiper Democratic Movement Party has called on aspirants interested in vying for elective positions on the party ticket in next...

1 day ago

Kenya

5 suspects have a case to answer in Willy Kimani murder case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Five accused persons in the murder of lawyer Willy Kimani, his client and taxi driver have a case to...

1 day ago

HANDSHAKE

Ruto says politicians wasted time on BBI at the expense of reviving the economy

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20 – Deputy President William Ruto says it was awkward for politicians to prioritise constitutional changes when the economy was limping....

2 days ago