20 years after 9/11: What US ‘anti-terrorism’ wars left behind

Editor’s note: 9/11 was one of the most consequential events in the world since this century. Two decades ago, terrorists flew two hijacked aircraft into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center and another into the Pentagon, causing huge damage to the US and the world. Nearly 3,000 people were killed, and the economic loss to the US amounted to $200 billion while the loss to the global economy was $1 trillion, according a report issued by the UN. Skyscrapers, including One World Trade Center, loom over the 9/11 Memorial and Museum site on Sept 6, 2021 in New York. [Photo/Agencies]

After 9/11, the US launched the war in Afghanistan on the grounds of anti-terrorism, forcing them to adopt US-style democratic governance, which resulted in local social unrest and people living in misery. Taking anti-terrorism as an excuse, the US also started wars in places such as Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

In the past 20 years of US’ anti-terrorism war, neither terrorism has been eliminated, nor have the people been protected from suffering from wars. The war has broken the regional strategic balance, exacerbated the deterioration of the regional situation, and harmed the world.

According to the data released by the Costs of War project of Brown University, since 2001, the US has spent $8 trillion in wars and military operations in 85 countries around the world in the name of anti-terrorism, killing more than 929,000 people, among which 387,000 are civilians. As many as 38 million people have been displaced in the war. US Army soldiers prepare to go out on patrol from a remote combat outpost on May 25, 2021 in northeastern Syria. [Photo/Agencies]

The world order is “no better off” and the United States is “certainly much poorer off — reputationally and fiscally” 20 years after it initiated post-9/11 wars on terror, Sourabh Gupta, a senior fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies, has said.

“I would submit that the past 20 years, and more broadly the years since the end of the Cold War, will rank as being among the most disastrous eras in the history of US foreign policy,” he said.

After the Cold War, the United States “could have chosen global leadership by consensus,” Gupta said. However, it chose to “impose on the world an America-dictated vision of order.”

Political experts pointed out that ever since the US launched an international war on terrorism following the Sept 11 attacks, its policy has been defined mainly by military interventions to reshape the Middle East in accordance with its own vision and agenda, not for the benefit of the people in these countries.

As Edward Lozansky pointed out in his article in The Washington Times on Aug 31, the US destroyed the previously stable states of Iraq, Syria and Libya, unleashing in those countries unprecedented levels of anarchy, chaos and violence.

“The US is a democracy where the administration changes every four years-and with it, war strategy,” Torek Farhadi, who served as an adviser to former Afghan president Hamid Karzai, said. “The result is a mishmash. The US tolerated corruption in Afghanistan. The American public was too remote from this to really know what is going on.”

Psychological shadow of terrorism remains