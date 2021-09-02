2 arrested in Lamu for gang-raping a mentally handicapped woman

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding two men on charges of gang-raping a mentally handicapped woman in Lamu County.

Shadrack Murimi Maina, 45 and Hiribae Kokane, 43, are reported to have committed the act on Monday morning while masquerading as Good Samaritans.

“Shadrack Murimi Maina, 45 and Hiribae Kokane, 43, subjected the woman to the dreadful act in an abandoned house in Sina Mbio area,” the DCI stated in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The DCI further said that at the time of the incident, the suspects, accompanied by the area’s Nyumba Kumi elder, identified as Samuel Ngumi, were on a routine foot patrol when they bumped into the victim who was preparing tea at the time in the crime-prone area.

The DCI stated that the Nyumba Kumi official, fearing for the woman’s safety, asked the two men to watch over her as he went to seek help.

“However, Ngumi got a shock of his life when he returned to the spot and caught Murimi on the act of raping the intellectually disabled woman. Kokane had already taken his turn and fled the scene,” the DCI said.

DCI added that with the help of residents, Ngumi rescued the woman and informed police of the incident.

The suspects were placed in custody pending arraignment in court.

The DCI said that the perpetrators will be charged with rape once investigations into the matter are finalized.

The officers took the victim to the nearby Hindi Magogoni Dispensary for medical examination. The two rape suspects were also subjected to a medical examination.

“To stem the rising cases of rape and defilement, the DCI wishes to caution men who prey on innocent women and girls that their days are numbered,” said the DCI.