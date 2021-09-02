2 arrested in Butula over the murder of their elder brother

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding two suspects on charges of murdering their elder brother in Butula’s Elukhongo area.

A statement released by the DCI on Friday indicated that the suspects Pascaliano Odhiambo, 29, and Bonventure Ouma, 19, assaulted their brother after they found him assaulting their mother.

“The deceased had returned home at 8pm in a drunken stupor and demanded food from their mother. When she responded that food was not ready, the 32-year-old son descended on her with blows and kicks leaving her wailing in despair, for dear life. Her two other sons Pascaliano Odhiambo, 29 and Bonventure Ouma, 19, immediately responded to their mother’s screams only to find Juma assaulting her.

They gave him a dog’s beating before they retired to bed,” said the DCI.

The DCI stated that when the victim’s mother went to his house early morning she was shocked to find the victim lying dead on the doorstep of his house with deep cut inflicted on his head, slightly above the ear.

“She immediately alerted the local authorities who called in detectives based at Butula. A machete, jembe and a rungu believed to be the murder weapons were found at the scene of the murder, documented and collected by the Busia based crime scene personnel,” stated the DCI.

The DCI said that the two suspects were held at the Bumala Police Station pending arraignment in court.