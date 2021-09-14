Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Kenya

14-year-old girl kidnapped in August traced to Tanzania, suspect arrested

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27- A 14-year-old girl who had been kidnapped from her home in Nyeri County in August has been rescued by police in Tanzania.

The girl was rescued by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following investigations that also involved their counterparts in the neighbouring country.

DCI boss said the girl was rescued in Mto Wa Mbu town in Tanzania, 514 kilometres away from her parents’ home.  

According to DCI, the girl had stepped out of their house to answer to a call of nature only for her parents to wake up and find out their daughter was missing.

Kinoti said the main suspect identified as Alex Jonathan Malel, aged 19 will be charged.

“Tears flowed freely from the minor’s relatives and friends, as she was reunited with her distraught kin who have known no peace since her disappearance. Meanwhile, Malel is currently cooling his heels at Kituo cha Polisi cha Mto wa Mbu, kilichoko wilaya ya Monduli, Mkoani Arusha Tanzania, kwa kosa la kunajisi,” DCI added.

Cases of child kidnapping have been on the increase lately, with some ending in murder.

In June this year, DCI detectives rescued baby Liam Ngucwa Mwangi who had been kidnapped by a houseboy who worked for his grandparents in Naivasha.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The key suspect Charles King’ori alias Delvin Maina was later arrested during a dramatic chase with detectives in Naivasha town.

 

In May, a 13-year-old schoolgirl was kidnapped in Kitengela by people who demanded ransom from her mother but they later killed her.

Two of the kidnappers were later arrested and charged.

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Tob Cohen’s family wants DPP out for failing to charge key murder suspects

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 27 -The family of late billionaire Tob Cohen have accused the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji of conducting selective...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Man stabs friend to death over boda boda fare disagreement

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 27-An argument between two friends over who should pay for their boda boda ride ended tragically, after one of them stabbed...

6 hours ago

County News

Woman in a suspected affair with a local chief files rape claim

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Sleuths from the Directorate and Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating an incident involving a woman suspected of lodging a...

2 days ago

crime

Married woman who faked kidnapping smoked out from hideout with taxi driver 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – A married woman who disappeared Friday and claimed to have been kidnapped has been arrested by detectives from the...

4 days ago

County News

2 gangsters gunned down in Embakasi, firearm linked to recent murder recovered

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Two gangsters have been shot dead and a firearm recovered following a night raid by Nairobi-based detectives drawn from different...

September 18, 2021

crime

Pastor, woman among 4 suspected gangsters arrested in Busia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – Sleuths from the Directorate of the Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested four suspects in connection with the recent rise...

September 17, 2021

FAKE GOLD SYNDICATE

How conmen obtained Sh200mn from Indian investor for Gold and packed stones for him at JKIA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 –They simply never learn! An Indian investor has lost Sh200 million to fake gold dealers who packed stones for him...

September 15, 2021

ANTI-TERROR WAR

DCI’s ATPU officers to receive counter-terrorism training from Spanish Police

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Officers drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Anti-Terror Police Unit are set to benefit from an intensive counter-terrorism training...

September 15, 2021