14-year-old girl kidnapped in August traced to Tanzania, suspect arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27- A 14-year-old girl who had been kidnapped from her home in Nyeri County in August has been rescued by police in Tanzania.

The girl was rescued by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following investigations that also involved their counterparts in the neighbouring country.

DCI boss said the girl was rescued in Mto Wa Mbu town in Tanzania, 514 kilometres away from her parents’ home.

According to DCI, the girl had stepped out of their house to answer to a call of nature only for her parents to wake up and find out their daughter was missing.

Kinoti said the main suspect identified as Alex Jonathan Malel, aged 19 will be charged.

“Tears flowed freely from the minor’s relatives and friends, as she was reunited with her distraught kin who have known no peace since her disappearance. Meanwhile, Malel is currently cooling his heels at Kituo cha Polisi cha Mto wa Mbu, kilichoko wilaya ya Monduli, Mkoani Arusha Tanzania, kwa kosa la kunajisi,” DCI added.

Cases of child kidnapping have been on the increase lately, with some ending in murder.

In June this year, DCI detectives rescued baby Liam Ngucwa Mwangi who had been kidnapped by a houseboy who worked for his grandparents in Naivasha.

