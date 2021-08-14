Youth innovations key to unlocking Kenya’s development potential

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With more than 35 million of Kenya’s population under the age of 35, the youth remain the most powerful asset we have to overcome the development challenges our country faces now and in the future. As highlighted in the theme of the International Youth Day 2021 “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health,” success will not and cannot be achieved without the meaningful participation and leadership of young people.

Inclusive support mechanisms that ensure the youth continue to amplify efforts collectively and individually to restore the planet and protect life, while integrating biodiversity in the transformation of food systems have never been as important and urgent as now.

Challenges embodied in the 2030 Agenda including poverty reduction and ending hunger, social inclusion, equality and empowerment, health care, biodiversity conservation, and climate change adaptation and resilience require the imagination and thrust of youth to resolve. Frequent global crises that displace populations and disrupt food production and consumption value chains place a unique obligation on the youth to regenerate the ecosystems and replenish depleted food reserves for sustainable human health.

Nearly a year ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta led the commissioning of the Kenya Ni Mimi Campaign, a national youth platform built to promote meaningful youth engagement and participation in the social and economic development of the nation. The platform is driven by a commitment to inspire, empower and support the youth to develop and drive innovative solutions that will improve the adaptive capacity of their communities.

As demonstrated by the ever growing Kenya Ni Mimi community, today’s young people are on the front line of transformation of agriculture and food systems. More young Kenyans are embracing technology to drive smarter, safer, more affordable and sustainable agricultural initiatives built to cope with the effects of environment and climate change.

Kenya Ni Mimi Ambassador, Daniel Wanderi, is one such youth who embodies the spirit of innovation for food security. He has built a hydroponic garden in his hometown of Thika, using locally sourced materials to produce spinach, kale, tomatoes, and other vegetables. Not only has he been able to harvest over 20 tonnes of food from the venture, he also created employment for other young people in his community and has reached out to residents of informal settlements to train them on how to grow food within their limited urban spaces.

Food insecurity and malnutrition are known causes of poor health and greatly compromise the well-being of young people throughout their life course. Adolescent girls are especially vulnerable to malnutrition due to growth needs and menstruation. Gendered cultural norms further affect their access to nutritious food, education and economic opportunities. These discriminatory gender norms that undervalue girls’ roles in the family and community can intersect with food insecurity and poverty to create powerful drivers of harmful practices such as child marriage. On the other hand, food systems are the largest employer of young people, with the potential to provide decent and meaningful work and opportunities critical to youth development and autonomy.

Equipped with contemporary knowledge, appropriate technologies and entrepreneurial skills, youth are the promise of a food secure planet. The policy architecture must recognize this critical role of the youth and deliberately create pull factors that re-awaken their interest in agriculture across the value chains. Communities should be motivated to prioritize and accelerate equitable access to productive assets such as land by male and female youth. Private sector presence in food production systems should aim to locate and bolster the efforts of young people in agribusiness sectors who are constrained by inadequate capital and underdeveloped skills. Let us embrace and empower our youth for a healthier and more prosperous Kenya.

By UNFPA representative Dr. Ademola Olajide and Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Nadia Abdallah