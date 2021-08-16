Connect with us

Left to Right: Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria , Former Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua at Serena Hotel on August in August 2021 when they announced their new unity bid to safeguard Mt. Kenya.

County News

You’re greedy, Gachagua tells Central MPs pushing new unity bid

Published

NYERI, Kenya Aug 16 -Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed a section of Mount Kenya leaders agitating for propagation and recognition of their home-grown political parties describing them as “clueless self-seekers.”

The MP said that their interests as leaders supporting Deputy President William Ruto in his bid to ascend to Presidency next year is to give a political elevation to the region from the traditional tribal to national politics.

He said those thinking and planning otherwise are egocentric leaders who are so determined to negotiate for own benefits other than those of their community.

“We have resolved to support DP Ruto in his presidential bid through the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party because this is the only way to demonstrate that we are up for a common good but not for individualised interests,” he said days after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua and former Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri announced that they were keen to unite the mountain.

Gachagua said the three are “individuals coming through the backdoor to push DP Ruto to give in and promise them premier positions in the government he will form after being elected.”

He insisted that it will be pointless for UDA to enter into a coalition with small and regional political outfits saying that their mobilisation is endowed nationally since it goes around the popular hustler tag that brings all on board.

Gachagua has also urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to respect their political decision of endorsing DP Ruto as their Presidential candidate as he prepares to retire at the end of his second and final term in office next year.

“In several instances, the national criminal justice has been used against some of us suporting Ruto. But I would like to urge Uhuru not to do that and instead respect our political decision the same way we have respected his decision of supporting Raila Odinga,”he said.

Kenyatta fell out with his Deputy Ruto in March 2018 when he shook hands with Odinga who he now prefers as his successor.

