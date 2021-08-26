Xi holds phone conversation with Putin

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, Aug. 25 – Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

In the conversation, Xi said since the beginning of this year, China and Russia have taken the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation as a new starting point to promote strategic coordination and comprehensive practical cooperation between the two countries.

The series of new achievements in this regard provide significant support for the development of both countries and play a pivotal role in uniting the international community to overcome difficulties, he said.

The two countries should explore new ways of cooperation, expand cooperation areas and work to achieve more cooperation results, Xi said.

Currently, the COVID-19 pandemic waves ebb and flow, presenting the international community an arduous anti-pandemic task, Xi said, noting that China is ready to work with Russia to deepen cooperation on vaccine development and production and ensure the safety and stability of the global supply chain for vaccines, so as to protect the lives and health of the two peoples and contribute to the building of a community of common health for mankind.

Only the wearer knows whether the shoes fit or not, Xi stressed, saying that it is the people of the two countries who have the most say about which system works in their own country.

As comprehensive strategic partners of coordination for a new era, China and Russia should deepen cooperation against interference and firmly hold their respective national future in their own hands, Xi said.

China firmly supports Russia in pursuing a development path that suits its national conditions, and firmly supports Russia’s measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and security, Xi said.

The two sides should take the opportunity of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) this year to work in joint effort with other SCO members to strengthen solidarity, coordination and mutual support so as to safeguard the security and development interests of countries in the region, Xi said.

The two leaders also had an in-depth exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan.

Xi stressed that China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and adheres to the policy of non-interference in its internal affairs, and has played a constructive role in resolving the Afghanistan issue via political means.

Xi said that China stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Russia and the broader international community to encourage all factions in Afghanistan to build an open and inclusive political structure through consultation, implement moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, thoroughly dissociate from all terrorist groups, and maintain friendly relations with the rest of the world, especially neighboring countries.

For his part, Putin said the Russian side is satisfied with the development of Russia-China relations.

This year bears special significance for bilateral ties as it marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Russia-China Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, he added.

He recalled that 76 years ago, Russia and China made tremendous national sacrifices for and decisive contributions to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War.

Under the current circumstances, Putin added, the two sides should intensify strategic coordination, firmly support each other, safeguard the victory of World War II and defend historical truth.

He said Russia firmly adheres to the one-China policy, unswervingly supports China’s legitimate positions of safeguarding its core interests on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the South China Sea, and resolutely opposes any external force interfering in China’s internal affairs.

Russia, he added, is opposed to the politicization of COVID-19 origins tracing, and hopes to work with China to continuously deepen practical cooperation in various fields and strengthen collaboration against the pandemic.

On Afghanistan, Putin said that the evolving situation in the country shows that the policy adopted by external forces to impose their political models upon others does not work, and will only bring destruction and disaster to the countries concerned.

Noting that Russia and China share similar positions and common interests on the Afghanistan issue, the president said his country is willing to work with China to intensify communication and coordination, actively participate in relevant multilateral mechanisms, and push for a smooth transition of the situation in Afghanistan.

He also called for concerted efforts to fight against terrorism, cut off drug smuggling, prevent spillover of security risks arising from Afghanistan, resist intervention and disruption by external forces, and safeguard regional security and stability.

The two sides agreed that given the complex and evolving international and regional situation, it is very important and necessary for China and Russia to maintain timely communication on major bilateral and multilateral issues.

They also agreed to maintaining close contact in various ways.