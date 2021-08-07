Connect with us

March 5, 2021 | Dr Patrick Amoth receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab during the official launch of a nationwide vaccination campaign held at the Kenyatta National Hospital which officiated by Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache/CFM - Jemimah Mueni

Corona Virus

Where to get a COVID-19 jab in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has listed 41 health facilities across the city that are offering COVID-19 vaccine services.

According to the NMS Director in charge of Health Services Dr Ouma Oluga, the facilities that are situated in 10 Sub-Counties have been operational since June 24, 2021.

The 10 Sub-Counties include: Starehe, Kasarani, Langata, Makadara, Westlands, Dagoretti, Kamukunji, Ruaraka, Embakasi West and Embakasi East.

On Friday, Kenya received some 182,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Greek government.

The latest consignment, which was a donation from the Greek government, raises the number of vaccines received in the country to 2,323,100.

China has already provided more than 700 million doses of vaccine to other countries this year

As of August 6, 2021, close to 1.7 million Kenyans had been vaccinated against the virus that has so far infected 209, 823 Kenyans.

The Ministry of Health has been encouraging Kenyans who are yet to get vaccinated to get the jab this even as the government aims to achieve herd immunity by December, 2021.

“Now the vaccines are available. We have been in a season of dry weather; the rains are coming and we are going to have adequate vaccines. It is now your decision to save your life and be responsible in this fight because the more people we vaccinate the safe the world is going to be,” COVID Vaccine Deployment Taskforce Chairman Dr Willis Akhwale said on Friday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has indicated that more vaccine doses will be arriving in the country to boost the ongoing vaccination campaign targeting 10 million people by December 2021.

