Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi (right) and NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua met on August 7, 2021 on a possible political alliance. /COURTESY.

Kenya

What’s cooking between Muturi and Karua

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7- National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Saturday held talks with Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, hinting a possibility of an alliance as the 2022 realignments take shape.

A statement from Muturi’s Communication team said the two leaders, who met at Village Market, discussed regional unity, political and economic development of the region, and youth empowerment.

They agreed on the need to rope in more leaders geared towards the welfare of the Mt Kenya region.

“Muturi, the National Assembly Speaker, sought the support of the Narc Kenya Party leader in forging a joint political agenda moving forward,” part of the statement read.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi (right) and NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua met on August 7, 2021 on a possible political alliance. /COURTESY.

Muturi has intensified political activities since last month when he was installed as the Mt Kenya Spokesman and he has hinted at plans to vie for the presidency in 2022 when President Uhuru Kenyatta second and final term will end.

He commended Karua for her “leadership qualities and consistency in advocating for good governance”.

Karua who is a bitter critic of the current Jubilee Administration is yet to announce her 2022 political move.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

1,205 new COVID-19 cases recorded as positivity rate hits 14.8pc

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – Kenya recorded 1,205 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday raising the country’s caseload to 211,028. The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate...

15 mins ago

Headlines

Ruto airport saga: Turkish questioned over criminal activities

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – The National Police Service confirmed Saturday that Turkish businessman Harun Aydin who was in Deputy President William Ruto’s aborted...

19 mins ago

Headlines

Turkish in Ruto’s aborted Uganda trip detained in Nairobi by security officials

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – Turkish businessman Harun Aydin who was in Deputy President William Ruto’s aborted trip to Uganda was detained by security...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

Where to get a COVID-19 jab in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has listed 41 health facilities across the city that are offering COVID-19 vaccine services....

5 hours ago

Headlines

Section of Uhuru Highway from Kenyatta Avenue Roundabout to University Way closed from Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug, 7-  The Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) has announced the closure of a section of Uhuru Highway from Kenyatta Avenue roundabout...

5 hours ago

Kenya

New Form One students given an extra week to report in school

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7- Form One students who are yet to report to their respective schools have an extra week to do so following...

8 hours ago

World

G7 fingers Iran in deadly tanker attack; US releases ‘evidence’

Washington (AFP), Aug 7 – G7 foreign ministers said Friday that Iran was behind the deadly July 29-30 attack on a tanker, while the...

8 hours ago

World

Britain tells nationals to leave Afghanistan immediately

London (AFP), Aug 7 – Britain has warned all UK nationals in Afghanistan to leave the country immediately due to the “worsening security situation”...

8 hours ago