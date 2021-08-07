What’s cooking between Muturi and Karua

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7- National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Saturday held talks with Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, hinting a possibility of an alliance as the 2022 realignments take shape.

A statement from Muturi’s Communication team said the two leaders, who met at Village Market, discussed regional unity, political and economic development of the region, and youth empowerment.

They agreed on the need to rope in more leaders geared towards the welfare of the Mt Kenya region.

“Muturi, the National Assembly Speaker, sought the support of the Narc Kenya Party leader in forging a joint political agenda moving forward,” part of the statement read.

Muturi has intensified political activities since last month when he was installed as the Mt Kenya Spokesman and he has hinted at plans to vie for the presidency in 2022 when President Uhuru Kenyatta second and final term will end.

He commended Karua for her “leadership qualities and consistency in advocating for good governance”.

Karua who is a bitter critic of the current Jubilee Administration is yet to announce her 2022 political move.