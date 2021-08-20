We’re tired with the curfew, Kisumu residents say

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya Aug 20 – Residents of Kisumu County have faulted the government for extending the night curfew for two more months over COVID-19, saying it is hurting businesses.

The extension was announced on Wednesday by President Uhuru Kenyatta who also banned large gatherings, including political rallies for two months even though top politicians continue to hold them.

Kisumu residents said they expected the President to open up the economy to allow Kenyans revert to their normal lives.

“Life is becoming unbearable, the economy should be opened,” said Fredrick Odhiambo, a matatu driver.

Odhiambo says business people have bore the brunt of the curfew that was enforced to fight the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

He says many businesses always pick up at night and with curfew, everyone is rushing home to avoid confrontation with security agencies.

He says that he felt low when President Kenyatta further extended curfew hours to another 60 days.

Lucas Ochieng, a resident of Manyatta estate in the lakeside city said it is high time the country is opened up to allow the economy that has sunk to its lowest to grow.

“Many countries habe been opened up, it is time Kenya too opened and strictly enforce public health protocols,” he said.

A day after Kenyatta warned against public meetings Deputy President William Ruto and Opposition chief Raila Odinga held huge political gatherings in Nairobi and Homa Bay respectively sparking a heated debate on social media where Kenyans questioned the government’s seriousness in enforcing COVID-19 regulations.

We are going to build a new Kenya that will present equal opportunity for all. We are determined to change the ordinary peoples’ fortunes through an economic revolution that is anchored on the bottom-up model. pic.twitter.com/ATXuswgTnB — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 19, 2021

The delegates to the Sikri meeting were drawn from all the six Counties of the former Nyanza Province ie Kisii, Nyamira, Homabay, Migori, Kisumu and Siaya #AzimioLaUmoja #Inawezekana pic.twitter.com/3zxJLdRrhL — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) August 19, 2021

“That is selective enforcement, because while we are being harassed by police on the ground, our leaders are hosting huge meetings in total defiance of the president,” said Milkah Njeri, an IT specialist in Nairobi.

Public gatherings suspended by @StateHouseKenya yesterday in presence of @RailaOdinga, this is total defiance and disrespect to his boss. — marangu jon (@marangujon) August 19, 2021