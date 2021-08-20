Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A police roadblock in Eastleigh estate in Nairobi during the cessation of movement that ended on June 7, 2020. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

We’re tired with the curfew, Kisumu residents say

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Aug 20 – Residents of Kisumu County have faulted the government for extending the night curfew for two more months over COVID-19, saying it is hurting businesses.

The extension was announced on Wednesday by President Uhuru Kenyatta who also banned large gatherings, including political rallies for two months even though top politicians continue to hold them.

Kisumu residents said they expected the President to open up the economy to allow Kenyans revert to their normal lives.

“Life is becoming unbearable, the economy should be opened,” said Fredrick Odhiambo, a matatu driver.

Odhiambo says business people have bore the brunt of the curfew that was enforced to fight the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

He says many businesses always pick up at night and with curfew, everyone is rushing home to avoid confrontation with security agencies.

He says that he felt low when President Kenyatta further extended curfew hours to another 60 days.

Lucas Ochieng, a resident of Manyatta estate in the lakeside city said it is high time the country is opened up to allow the economy that has sunk to its lowest to grow.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Many countries habe been opened up, it is time Kenya too opened and strictly enforce public health protocols,” he said.

A day after Kenyatta warned against public meetings Deputy President William Ruto and Opposition chief Raila Odinga held huge political gatherings in Nairobi and Homa Bay respectively sparking a heated debate on social media where Kenyans questioned the government’s seriousness in enforcing COVID-19 regulations.

“That is selective enforcement, because while we are being harassed by police on the ground, our leaders are hosting huge meetings in total defiance of the president,” said Milkah Njeri, an IT specialist in Nairobi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

Appeal court to deliver much awaited BBI ruling. Will reggae survive?

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – A 7-member Court of Appeal bench was on Friday morning set to issue its ruling on the contested Building...

1 hour ago

County News

IPOA opens probe into the killing of a Kayole rider after daylong protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) on Thursday announced a probe into the killing of a 38-year-old boda boda...

2 hours ago

Headlines

52 Kenyans evacuated from Kabul including 12 moved to UK

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Over fifty Kenyans have been evacuated from Afghanistan’s capital Kabul amid sustained military efforts by the United States and...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto intensifies campaign meetings despite ban over COVID-19, says Kenyans interested in productive politics

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 – Kenyans are no longer interested in the politics that does not help change their lives for the better, Deputy...

16 hours ago

County News

Violent protests erupt in Kayole as 38-year-old is killed by police enforcing curfew

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – There were violent protests in Kayole estate in Nairobi Thursday following the killing of a 38-year-old man. Locals said...

16 hours ago

Capital Health

MoH picks 26 more virus-triggered deaths as August toll crosses 50

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – The Ministry of Health has reported 26 new COVID-19 deaths obtained from data filed in August raising the cumulative...

16 hours ago

County News

Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi to field candidates in ward mini-polls on attaining full registration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi Party has nominated candidates for Meru and Wajir by-elections...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Media regulator mulls regulations requiring journalists with political ambitions to resign

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – The Media Council of Kenya Chief Executive Officer Omwoyo Thursday said the body is reviewing guidelines that will ensure...

17 hours ago