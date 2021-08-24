We will not resign come what may, electoral commission nominees tell JLAC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 24 – Four candidates nominated to serve as Commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) were on Tuesday grilled by the National Assembly with the quartet committing to serve their full terms come what may.

Nominee Francis Wanderi who faced the House Justice and Legal Affairs Committee told members resignation is “an act cowardice”.

“Those of us who love this nation should be here and sought out our problems instead of going to shout about our problems elsewhere. My view is that I am patriotic and I would consider that act of resigning as not patriotic,” he said while responding to questions from the committee members who sought his reactions on the resignations of four commissioners who left the commission post the 2017 General Election.

Commissioners Roselyn Akombe, Margaret Mwachanya, Paul Kurgat, and Vice Chairperson Consolata Maina all resigned from the Commission citing various reasons, key among them lack of confidence in election management.

To restore the commission’s credibility, Wanderi proposed robust and continuous engagement by the Commission with stakeholders as a suitable remedy for building public trust which he decried had eroded over the years.

“IEBC is not operating as an island. It is operating within political and governing system that has players who are the commission’s customers,” he said adding: “IEBC should be ready to serve them and serve their interests in the best way possible”.

Nominee Juliana Cherera told the committee chaired by Kangema MP Muturi Kigano that she is not a quitter and that she will not resign when things get tough at the Commission.

“I have people’s skills and with this looking at my personal interest and those of the public I will definitely go for the interest of the public,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She pointed out that she will strive to spearhead voter and civic education ahead of the 2022 polls.

“When you tell people to vote you tell them that it is about appreciating our country and what our country stands for, the diversity, the culture, the nature that we have. What I will propose is to infuse into the curriculum some of the concepts that are geared towards ensuring that the generations to come are purposeful with their intentions,” she said.

Cherera at the same time defended the commission’s huge budget that is required to conduct an election.

She attributed the high cost of elections in the country to the subdued trust Kenyans have towards the electoral body which she regretted in turn forces the Commission to go overboard in deploying state of the art election technology, resulting in high cost.

“For us to give a free and fair election we have to be very deliberate and put things in place,” she said.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati had in July revealed that the commission needs Sh40.9 billion to conduct the 2022 polls.

Nominee Irene Masit who was also hard pressed on the issue of resignations maintained that people resign because of varied reasons but assured that she will not leave her post.

While citing mental issues as the predominant factor that might force one to resign, Masit noted that she will advocate for a counselling department at the Commission.

“We can only help our employees to perform better and be efficient if we counsel them and help them especially if they have stress work related issues,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Justutus Nyang’aya who was the last to be grilled also affirmed that he would serve his term to the end and do so with diligence.

The Committee has 28 days to prepare a report on the four nominees and table it before Parliament for consideration by lawmakers.

Members of the commission, according to the law, are appointed for a single term of six years and shall not be eligible for re-appointment.