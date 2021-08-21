Wanyonyi Earns Kenya’s First Ever Walking Race Gold

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Heristone Wanyonyi clinched Kenya a surprise gold medal at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships with victory in the 10,000m walk, becoming the first Kenyan to ever win the event in the history of the competition.
Wanyonyi also becomes the first Kenyan to win a walk medal at any world championship.
He clocked a new personal best time of 42mins, 10.84 seconds to wade off a stiff challenge from India’s Amit who came in second while Paul McGrath from Spain was third for bronze.
Not many Kenyans expected a gold at the 10,000m walk with Wnayonyi the sole representative in a loaded field of 24 athletes.
“I am really pleased to win this medal today because I have shown people that Kenya can also produce good race walkers. It is a motivation for me and others who want to take up the sport. I am really delighted because it wasn’t easy,” Wanyonyi explains.
“I just decided to stick to the leading pack and when I felt I still had energy I just went on. With four laps to go, I knew I was going to win gold. I just kept a steady pace and when the time came, I went up,” he added.
Wanyonyi and Indian Amit were the clear favourites with more than eight laps remaining. They had broken away after being part of a leading group for most parts of the opening laps.
The Kenyan had stuck to the back for most of the early laps and didn’t seem bothered despite a huge group being infront of him.
Dmitry Framachkov, representing neutral athletes, led the front pack at the halfway mark with Amit second, McGrath third and Wanyonyi fourth.