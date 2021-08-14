Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
US National Guard soldiers guard the grounds of the US Capitol days after a Trump supporters stormed the building

Biden Administration

US issues new terrorism threat warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary

Published

Washington (AFP), Aug 14 – The US Department of Homeland Security issued a new terrorism threat advisory on Friday ahead of the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks and amid a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin said the United States faces a “heightened threat environment” from both domestic terrorists “and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences.”

It cited increased use of “online forums to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and promote violent activity.”

The new advisory updated a January alert following the attack on the US Congress by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, when DHS said the country faced “increasingly complex and volatile” threats from anti-government and racially motivated extremists, often stirred up by online influence from abroad.

The bulletin had already been amended in May, with DHS warning violent extremists could exploit the easing of Covid-19 restrictions to conduct attacks.

“Extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of Covid-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks,” the DHS advisory said, adding that “pandemic-related stressors… may contribute to more violence this year.”

Despite a rapid vaccination program, coronavirus case numbers have increased sharply in recent months in the United States due to the spread of the Delta variant, prompting new health measures.

The advisory, which expires on November 11, also noted that in the lead-up to the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the Yemeni branch of Al-Qaeda, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), had put out an English-language version of its propaganda “Inspire” magazine for the first time in over four years.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This “demonstrates that foreign terrorist organizations continue efforts to inspire US-based individuals susceptible to violent extremist influences,” DHS said.

The United States, which considers AQAP the terror group’s most dangerous branch, has carried out a campaign of drone strikes against its fighters in Yemen since soon after the 9/11 attacks.

DHS was established after 9/11 and regularly issues terrorism threat advisories.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Youth innovations key to unlocking Kenya’s development potential

With more than 35 million of Kenya’s population under the age of 35, the youth remain the most powerful asset we have to overcome...

57 mins ago

Fifth Estate

Climate Change gaining ground in Kenya

The adverse effects of climate change on the socio-economic development in Kenya is gradually being felt and attention focusing on the issue by the...

1 hour ago

World

Japan urges evacuations as rain sparks floods, landslides

Tokyo (AFP), Aug 14 – Nearly two million people were urged to seek shelter as torrential rain triggered floods and landslides in western Japan...

1 hour ago

County News

Laikipia conservationists decry increased insecurity fueled by banditry

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – The Laikipia Nature Conservancy is urging the government to intervene and restore security in the area following rampant incidents...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Mbadi, Sheriff push for relaxation of COVID restrictions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party now wants the government compelled to lift COVID-19 restrictions amid increased political activities...

6 hours ago

World

Taliban near gates of Kabul as US prepares to fly out thousands

Kabul (AFP), Aug 12 – The Taliban seized more major cities on Friday as they raced towards full control of Afghanistan and inched closer...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Stop insulting the poor, Ruto tells politicians

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked politicians to stop insulting ordinary people. He said it is the millions of...

24 hours ago

County News

COVID-19 positivity rate reported at 13.4pc, 1,437 cases filed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The country’s positivity rate has slowed marginally to 13.4 per cent from 15.7 per cent reported on Thursday. However,...

1 day ago