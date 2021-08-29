University of Kabianga Chancellor mourned as an accomplished administrator

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya August 29 – Renowned educationist and scholar Prof. Richard Musangi has passed on.

He died on Friday.

In his message of comfort on Sunday, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula said the University of Kabianga Chancellor was a prominent academia, an accomplished administrator and a passionate patriot.

Wetangula said that he had lost a great advisor.

“It’s with profound shock,sorrow and disbelief to learn of the death of Prof Richard Musangi. He was a doyen of academia, an accomplished administrator and a passionate patriot. Prayers to mama Regina Andrew and the family,” the Bungoma Senator said in a tweet.

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi on his part added; “I condole with the entire Prof Richard Musangi family following his demise. He is remembered as a renowned educationist, scholar, and accomplished administrator. May God comfort and guide the family at this time of mourning.”

He was the father to lawyer Andrew Musangi and father-in-law to businesswoman Maryanne Kirubi-Musangi.

The late Professor Musangi taught at the Makerere University and later University of Nairobi where he rose to the position of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor.

He was also the first Vice-Chancellor of Egerton University.